Why Mercedes won’t use cooling vests as FIA declares Singapore heat hazard

The FIA has declared a heat hazard for the Singapore Grand Prix, where a combination of heat and humidity is predicted to batter the drivers at the Marina Bay circuit.

However, neither Kimi Antonelli nor George Russell will use a cooling vest after Mercedes and its drivers decided not to spend money to design one given F1’s cost cap limitations.

FIA heat hazard declared for Singapore Grand Prix

The ambient temperature is forecast to be 31.0C° or higher for all three days of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, which could force the track temperature into the 50s.

It has led to the FIA declaring a heat hazard for the Marina Bay race weekend.

“In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C during the Sprint or Race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared for both the Sprint and the race,” read the statement from motorsport’s governing body.

A heat hazard, which can be declared if temperatures rise above 31°C, signals that the conditions are not just uncomfortable for the drivers, but potentially harmful.

Once a heat hazard is declared, regulations come into play, requiring teams to equip cars with advanced driver cooling systems and increasing the minimum car weight to accommodate this additional equipment.

Drivers still have the choice, however, of whether or not to wear a cooling vest. Should they opt out, the car is then fitted with extra ballast to ensure weight parity, and that drivers are not penalised for wearing the vests.

However, neither Mercedes driver, Antonelli nor Russell, will be wearing a cooling vest this weekend.

Mercedes decided not to allocate part of its 2026 budget to developing the vests, instead focusing on updating the car.

Although the teams were offered an extra $50,000 allowance to design a vest that would last an entire race distance, Mercedes believed it would cost more, and would eat into the team’s budget cap.

More from the Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix weather: What is the risk of rain at Marina Bay this weekend?

FIA makes key decision for Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord explained to PlanetF1.com and other media: “There was a small allowance that was made. We didn’t believe that allowance was sufficient for us to be able to develop a solution that would be robust enough to last for the entire race.

“The drivers, speaking to them, were brought into that decision that yes, it would be uncomfortable in certain places but the overall cooling in the cockpit of the car is in a much better place than it was a couple of years ago when both George and Lewis at the time struggled so badly in Singapore.

“So in terms of the overall trade-off, the drivers are always happy if we’re looking to trade something that ultimately comfort – comfort factor versus pure performance. They, like all the rest of us and like every racer up and down the pit lane, will take performance over comfort.”

The drivers face a huge physical test this weekend as, aside from the heat, two separate rain cells are converging over the Marina Bay area. It has led to a forecast of humidity of more than 80 per cent for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Singapore GP predictions: Verstappen win, Antonelli puts two fingers on the trophy, Perez scores