F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart reveals he suffered stroke earlier this year

Three-time F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart has revealed he suffered a mini-stroke while in Jordan earlier this year, in the aftermath of the Miami Grand Prix.

Stewart had been attending the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, to Rajwa Al Saif, while he was in the nation, but it later transpired he had suffered a stroke the night before the celebration was due to take place.

He was offered the use of the Crown Prince of Bahrain’s private plane to get him safely back to Europe as soon as possible to receive treatment, and he has made a sufficient recovery to attend the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Sir Jackie Stewart: Busy schedule ‘all added up’ as he suffered stroke

Stewart has maintained a full working schedule since retiring as a driver as both a team owner and brand ambassador and maintains a presence throughout the Formula 1 season by attending several races.

He revealed he had just taken in a race at the Miami Grand Prix before a night in the UK to attend a funeral, then a night in Geneva before flying out to Jordan for the wedding – admitting that “it all added up” as a result.

Recalling the night he suffered his medical emergency, Stewart said he was taken to hospital and received the best possible care before being flown back to start physiotherapy, which he has undergone for the past five weeks.

“I got up in the night feeling strange. I just dropped. And then I can’t remember. I was unconscious for quite a long time,” Stewart said to the Daily Mail.

“I was taken to hospital in Jordan. My son Paul and his wife were there for the wedding, in a bedroom on a different floor.

“To this day I don’t know how I got to Paul’s room, but I must have been somewhat alert to get hold of him.

“They got me into an ambulance, but I have no recall of that either. His Majesty got the best doctors available for me.

“I wanted to get home as fast as possible, and the Crown Prince of Bahrain very generously gave his aircraft to fly me back to Europe. By then I was pretty much OK. I wasn’t walking very well though.

“I am now doing a lot of physiotherapy and I can walk almost completely perfectly. Everything’s going well — I am going to Silverstone for two days this weekend.”

