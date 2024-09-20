On a weekend of focusing on whether drivers should or shouldn’t swear, Sky Sports accidentally took matters into their own hands.

If there was ever a weekend not to show a presenter swearing on live TV, it was the Singapore Grand Prix after the FIA attempted to clamp down on bad language.

Ted Kravitz swears live on air in Sky Sports F1 blooper

Ahead of the first free practice session in Singapore, Sky cut to a pre-recorded clip of Ted Kravitz in the pit lane analysing the Ferrari when he fluffed his lines.

“This is significant for Ferrari because they’ve got a new front wing with a reprofiled top and second flap on the outside,” he said.

“Not only does that add front downforce at that point on the front wing, but it also improves… oh f**king hell, sorry.”

Sky quickly cut back to Simon Lazenby before eventually returning to a now live feed of Kravitz in the pit lane.

“Big apologies. Apologies from my side,” Kravitz said. “Just to let you know we’re live now, when the cars come out for the car presentation, which we recorded earlier, I seek perfection, but sometimes I don’t get it and if I mess up a first take, and then I’m frustrated myself, sometimes there’s a naughty word that comes out.

“Obviously that was never meant to be played. That’s our mistake, so we’re owning that, and I apologise that that take, which was not meant to be played, it got played out.

“This happens in television sometimes so apologies for that. We seek to do better next time so many apologies for that.”

While some countries are more liberal with their use of swear words, in the UK, where Sky are based, there are strict rules about not swearing and companies have to apologise if curse words are used.

It is particularly interesting that such an incident should occur this weekend with the FIA attempting to clamp down on drivers swearing.

Max Verstappen was the most vocal critic of the rule change, saying they are not children.

“It’s just probably a bit the world that we live in, within the sport, but also [in] general, it seems like people are a bit more sensitive to stuff.

“That’s how it goes. I guess the world is changing a bit, but I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it, or not giving the option for people to hear it.

“Of course, a lot of apps where people can listen to radios and stuff, you have to probably limit this, or have a bit of a delay [so] that you can censor out a few things.

“That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers. For example, I couldn’t even say the F word. It’s not even that bad. The car was not working [in Baku]; the car is F’d.”

“Excuse me for the language but come on, like, what are we, five-year-olds, six-year-olds?

“Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, they will eventually swear anyway, even if the parents want or they will not allow it, when they grow up, they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing, so this is not changing anything.”

