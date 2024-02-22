Long-time voice of F1 David Croft will sit out three races in the 2024 season with broadcaster Harry Benjamin stepping in to replace him on Sky Sports.

The sport’s biggest broadcaster confirmed to PlanetF1.com in January that a new face would be amongst their presenting line-up and while initial thoughts were it would be a new pundit, Sky Sports have now revealed it will be within the commentary team where a change is made.

Croft, better known by his nickname Crofty, will sit out the Emilia-Romagna, Austrian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix in order to spend more time with his family.

David Croft to sit out races as Sky F1 make commentary change

Croft’s replacement will be British commentator Benjamin who has previously worked with Sky for their F1 Juniors segment in the 2023 season.

Benjamin will join long-time co-commentator Martin Brundle in the commentary box at Imola, the Red Bull Ring and Baku.

Speaking to The Independent, Croft said: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world. I’m getting married this year as well, so I’ve got a wedding to organise!

“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Exclusive: Sky F1 tease new addition for 2024 with Danica Patrick decision made

‘Can’t imagine Lewis Hamilton putting up’ with Ferrari’s questionable radio messages

Away from the commentary team, 2023 new hire Bernie Collins has been given an extended role and will now be present at 10 race weekends in the new season.

Collins was a former strategist for McLaren and Aston Martin before beginning her broadcast career with F1 TV in 2022 and then Sky Sports the following season.

Regular faces Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Naomi Schiff, Natalie Pinkham, Nico Rosberg, Rachel Brookes and Ted Kravitz will join host Simon Lazenby while Craig Slater will continue in his reporting role.

US pundit Danica Patrick will also continue with the broadcaster despite some controversial comments on social media.

Read next: Fernando Alonso makes Lewis Hamilton-inspired ‘$200m+’ budget quip