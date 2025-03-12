On the eve of F1 2025 getting underway, Sky F1 has confirmed its line-up for the season ahead.

The new Formula 1 campaign holds the potential to be an all-time classic, as McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes all look ahead to the 24 rounds to come with title aspirations. McLaren are bidding to defend their Constructors’ crown, while Max Verstappen looks to make Red Bull history with a fifth Drivers’ Championship on the trot.

Sky F1 confirm new addition to F1 2025 team

And Sky F1 will be there for every moment of the action, as part of their live broadcasting rights for the UK and Ireland which they have held since 2012, while Sky F1’s coverage is also simulcasted in other key markets for Formula 1 such as the United States.

The much-anticipated season opener is nearly upon us, as the Australian Grand Prix returns to that slot for the first time since 2019, and ahead of the action getting underway, Sky F1 has confirmed its broadcast team for the year.

There is a new addition to the squad of pundits for F1 2025, as Sky F1 welcome in Williams development driver Jamie Chadwick.

A three-time W Series champion with Indy NXT experience also on her CV, plus a European Le Mans campaign to come, Chadwick has built up F1 punditry experience with Channel 4 – the free-to-air UK broadcaster which shows qualifying and race highlights from each round – as she now joins the Sky F1 crew.

She will be joined by World Champions Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve who return for a new season as Sky F1 pundits, alongside the iconic voice of Formula 1, Martin Brundle. Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson, Bernie Collins and Naomi Schiff also continue as Sky F1 pundits for F1 2025.

As does ex-IndyCar and NASCAR racer Danica Patrick, who after causing a stir with her controversial take on women in motorsport, returned to the headlines over the winter for her US political comments.

David Croft stays on as lead commentator, with Harry Benjamin remaining in the fold after stepping in for Croft at three rounds in the previous season.

Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes, Craig Slater and pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz continue to form the Sky F1 presenter and reporter team for F1 2025.

