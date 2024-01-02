Exclusive: Sky F1 tease new addition for 2024 with Danica Patrick decision made

Danica Patrick will remain a part of Sky Sports’ F1 presenting team after the broadcaster confirmed their line up will largely remain unchanged for 2024.

The former NASCAR driver made a number of controversial comments in the 2023 season, her third year appearing on Sky, including suggesting racing was “not normal in a feminine mind” and most recently sharing images from a Republican rally with hats stating “I could sh*t a better president” and a stand selling “woke tears water.”

But Patrick will be on TV screens for seven races in 2024 as Sky confirmed to PlanetF1.com their presenting line up for the season ahead.

Sky Sports to add new pundit ahead of 2024 F1 season

Sky Sports are the largest broadcasters of F1 with their English commentary – commentator David Croft and lead analyst Martin Brundle at the forefront of their coverage – going out to territories far wider than just their UK home and have had exclusive rights to live broadcast in the UK since 2012.

That deal was extended to 2029, stopping any suggestion that Drive to Survive creators Netflix may bid for the rights in the near future, and Sky have told PlanetF1.com who will be part of the presenting team in 2024.

Unlike last season, which saw both Paul di Resta and Johnny Herbert let go, the British broadcaster has made just the one change with a new pundit expected to arrive on the screens. For the time being, Sky are keeping their lips sealed as to who the new signing is.

Croft will continue to lead the commentary joined by Brundle while Simon Lazenby will be the main lead presenter trackside.

The regular cohort of pundits will include Jenson Button, who will also compete in WEC this season, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Patrick and Bernie Collins.

PlanetF1.com recommends

An operation that rivals NASA: How F1 is broadcast to the entire world

Danica Patrick doubles down: ‘Finding female F1 driver isn’t important to me’

Presenters Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes, Ted Kravitz, and Craig Slater will continue to be part of the broadcaster’s coverage.

F1 has yet to announce their viewing figures for the 2023 season but they are likely to be similar to 2022’s results.

CEO Stefano Domenicali said a collective 1.54 billion tuned in to watch Max Verstappen’s second title victory.

“Cumulative TV audiences for the 2022 season was 1.54 billion and average viewership for races was 70 million,” said the Italian.

“US viewership was up 36% compared to 2021, with an average of 1.2 million viewers tuning in on race days. Looking at some other markets, Italy viewership grew 22%, Australia was up 20% and Germany viewership grew 9%.”

Read next: Explained: Why Sauber’s new name could cause issues in the F1 2024 season