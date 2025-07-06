Sky F1 issue apology after Lando Norris British GP F-bomb

Lando Norris dropped some fruity language as he reflected on clinching an emotional first home win at the British Grand Prix.

That led Jenson Button – the 2009 World Champion and a Sky F1 pundit at Silverstone – to issue an apology on behalf of the broadcaster, as Norris spoke of a “don’t f*ck it up” mindset as he raced on to the chequered flag.

Lando Norris F-bomb triggers Sky F1 apology

A heavy pre-race downpour, followed by further torrential rain in the race, made for a thrilling British Grand Prix, one which ended with Norris winning his home race for the first time.

While Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri had controlled much of the race, his victory chances were undone by a 10-second time penalty, Piastri having hit the brakes down the Hangar Straight ahead of a Safety Car restart, resulting in Red Bull’s Max Verstappen briefly overtaking.

Piastri serving that penalty at his final stop freed Norris into the lead as he raced on to victory.

Full of emotion and adrenaline post-race, the Brit let an F-bomb slip out.

Button spoke to the top three of Norris, Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg immediately after the race, and he asked Norris what was going through his mind in those final laps.

Norris replied: “I mean, your mind just goes pretty blank. So everything you might think before the race, you forget, yeah.

“I mean, the main thing is always just don’t f*ck it up. Yeah, that’s rule number one.

“But you know, the last few laps, I was just looking into the crowd, I was just trying to take it all in, enjoy the moment, because it might never happen again. Hope it does. But these are memories that I’ll bring with me forever. So, incredible achievement.”

At that point, Button said: “I’ll apologise for your…” Norris, realising what Button was referring to, said “sorry” for letting the F-bomb slip out.

Punishments which drivers can face for swearing recently underwent major tweaks, with governing body the FIA slashing peak fines which had been introduced for such transgressions.

The maximum fine for misconduct – which includes swearing – was halved from €10,000 to €5,000, while stewards were given the authority to suspend penalties for first-time breach.

The FIA also defined ‘controlled’ and ‘non-controlled environments’ to help the stewards determine any cause of action.

“Following approval via e-vote by the World Motor Sport Council, the amended Appendix B [of the International Sporting Code] will allow stewards to differentiate between controlled and non-controlled environments, effectively recognising the difference between language used in “uncontrolled” and “controlled” environments,” the FIA stated.

“Controlled environments include settings such as press conferences, while uncontrolled environments refer to spontaneous comments made by drivers or teams when on track or during a rally stage.”

