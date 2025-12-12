Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull driver Max Verstappen missing Friday’s end-of-season FIA prize-giving ceremony through illness as the long-running Sky F1 channel is temporarily taken off air.

With Honda providing a first taster of the F1 2026 engine sound, and developments on the political front, here’s today’s roundup…

Max Verstappen misses FIA prize-giving ceremony through illness

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen missed Friday’s FIA prize-giving gala through illness.

Verstappen fell two points short of a fifth world championship at last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as McLaren driver Lando Norris secured his maiden title.

PlanetF1.com understands that Verstappen came down with flu before the end-of-season ceremony.

Sky F1 replaced with darts channel at end of F1 2025 season

The dedicated Sky F1 channel has been temporarily replaced by a specialist darts channel to coincide with the 2026 World Darts Championship.

It comes just days after Lando Norris, the McLaren driver, became the 11th British driver to win the Formula 1 world championship at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The World Darts Championship has become one of the sporting highlights of the year following the emergence of teenage sensation Luke Littler in 2023.

Honda reveals sound of new F1 2026 engine

Honda has offered a first taste of the sound of the new F1 2026 engines with a short clip to social media.

F1’s chassis and engine regulations will change simultaneously next season as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Honda will enter a new partnership with Aston Martin for F1 2026 after parting ways with Red Bull.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem secures second term as FIA president

The FIA has announced that Mohammed Ben Sulayem has secured a second term as FIA president.

Ben Sulayem took the role at the end of 2021 when he succeeded Jean Todt, the former Ferrari F1 team principal.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com in October, Ben Sulayem effectively ran unopposed due to a quirk in the voting rules.

New Concorde Agreement signed ahead of F1 2026 season

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed sign-off on the new Concorde Governance Agreement, which runs until the end of F1 2030.

The second half of the new Concorde Agreement has been signed by all 11 F1 teams, the FIA, and Formula One Management, and takes effect at the start of the new 2026 season.

