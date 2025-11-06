Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Natalie Pinkham being forced to postpone her Sky F1 comeback after surgery as Williams driver Carlos Sainz misses media day at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Natalie Pinkham forced to postpone Sky F1 return after neck surgery

Natalie Pinkham, the long-serving Sky F1 presenter, has been forced to cancel a planned trip to this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.

Pinkham announced in September that she would be “out of action for a bit” following a surgical procedure on her neck, telling fans she would “keep you posted” on her recovery.

She had hoped to return to screens at Interlagos this weekend.

Read more: Sky F1 presenter cancels Brazil GP appearance amid new health update

Carlos Sainz misses media day at Brazilian Grand Prix through illness

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was forced to miss Thursday’s media activities at the Brazilian Grand Prix through illness.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Williams said: “Unfortunately Carlos is unwell and will not be coming to track today.”

It is expected that Sainz, who previously missed the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis, will be fit to take to the track on Friday.

Read more: Williams issues Carlos Sainz statement ahead of Brazil GP

Aston Martin to overhaul tech department ahead of F1 2026 season

Aston Martin is set to undergo a restructuring of its technical departments for the F1 2026 season, as senior management changes make their mark.

According to sources close to the situation, the Silverstone-based squad is seeking to get its house in order for the new regulations, with strong decisions needed in order to maximise focus in a cost cap world.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that aerodynamics chief Eric Blandin is among at least seven staff to depart the F1 team.

Read more: Aston Martin set for sweeping technical overhaul as Adrian Newey effect takes hold

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull atmosphere ‘completely different’ since Laurent Mekies arrival

Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, has claimed that atmosphere within the team is “completely different” since Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July after more than 20 years in charge, with Mekies installed as his replacement as chief executive and team principal.

Horner’s exit came following a high-profile feud with Mr Verstappen.

Read more: Major Max Verstappen and Red Bull update emerges as Jos finds ‘peace of mind’

Audi F1 set to reveal concept car ahead of F1 2026 debut

Audi F1 is set to make a big reveal prior to its arrival on the grid in the F1 2026 season with the reveal of its first-ever concept car.

Audi F1 will rebrand the existing Sauber team ahead of next season having completed its full takeover of the Swiss-based squad earlier this year.

The team’s official website houses a countdown clock to the ‘next step’ in its journey to Formula 1, with the concept car likely to offer a clue to the team’s F1 2026 livery. Audi F1 confirmed Revolut as its title sponsor earlier this year.

Read more: Huge Audi milestone revealed as F1 2026 car reveal tease imminent