Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby has applauded the manner in which Isack Hadjar handled a situation with a fan at the Monaco Grand Prix as he “liked” that the driver didn’t just let it go.

Last time out in Monte Carlo, Hadjar recorded his best-ever Grand Prix result when he brought his Racing Bulls F1 car across the line in sixth place.

‘He’s feisty, he wasn’t going to let it go’

Having spoken of his joy with the media in the pen, he walked over to the Sky F1 presenters, Lazenby, Jenson Button and Naomi Schiff, when a Formula 1 fan made a comment.

Hadjar, not looking very happy, responded to the gentleman before walking away.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the stand-off was caused by a misunderstanding between Hadjar and the fan, who had asked the Racing Bulls driver for a photograph as he exited the media pen.

The fan proceeded to make a disrespectful comment towards Hadjar, with the pair having a conversation before moving on.

Stating that Hadjar was “ironing out a couple of things before he comes to us”, Lazenby, Button and Schiff continued their review of the Racing Bulls driver’s performance in Monaco, especially the qualifying lap that put him P6 on the grid.

Hadjar joined the conversation a few moments later, “going back to the celebrations” as Schiff put it.

Lazenby has now revealed a few details about Hadjar’s moment with the fan, and applauded him for not letting it go.

“Isack Hadjar, somebody said something to him, just to clear it up, as he was on his way to join us in presentation,” Lazenby explained on Sky’s The F1 Show podcast.

“And I like this about him, he’s feisty, he wasn’t going to let it go.

“He was just like ‘No, no, no, you’re not going into the Energy Station after that’.

“I don’t know what was said or anything like that but it clearly really got to him.”

The presenter went on to call Hadjar his “winner” as, never mind standing up for himself off the track, he’ll also do it on the track.

“He’s my winner. I really like him. I think he’s right up there, in with a shout of rookie of the season with the way he’s performing week in, week out,” he said.

“I love the fact that he takes no prisoners either, as we saw, he’s clearly one of these characters who is not going to mind getting his elbows out.”

After an “embarrassing” start to his F1 career when he crashed on the formation lap of the Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar has emerged as one of the season’s revelations.

The 20-year-old Red Bull junior driver has scored 15 points in eight races and has made it through to Q3 in Grand Prix qualifying four times.

His points tally is more than Liam Lawson’s, the driver initially promoted to Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s team-mate, and he also has more points than his former Racing Bulls team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has spent the last six races with Red Bull.

