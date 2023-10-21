Sky F1 presenters: Confirmed line-up for the new F1 2023 season

Following the news of the departure of Johnny Herbert and Paul Di Resta, who are the people who make up Sky F1’s broadcasting team for 2023?

Sky Sports F1 have confirmed that there are changes being made to their presenting line-up for the 2023 Formula 1 season, with former F1 drivers Johnny Herbert and Paul Di Resta departing the team.

Herbert took to Instagram earlier this week to tweet a picture of the 2022 line-up and to say that he would ‘miss’ working with them, while a Sky spokesperson confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Di Resta would also make way.

Sky have confirmed their broadcasting and presenting line-up for the 2023 season, with many familiar names set to feature throughout the season as the UK broadcaster rotates its crew throughout the 23-race calendar. Who will appear on Sky F1’s coverage this season?

Jenson Button

The Formula 1 race winner and 2009 World Champion first appeared on Sky F1’s coverage of the 2018 British Grand Prix, with his wry humour and relevant and recent insight proving popular with viewers.

Button became part of the team in 2019, with the 15-time Grand Prix winner serving as a contributor once more in 2023.

Nico Rosberg

2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has proven a very popular broadcaster and interviewer on Sky F1, due to his willingness to ask awkward questions and point out uncomfortable truths.

The German’s participation in paddock activities took a noticeable hit last year, due to Rosberg’s decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – a strict requirement set out by F1 and the FIA in order to enter the paddock.

With the vaccine mandate lifting for 2023, Rosberg is set to be able to rejoin Sky’s coverage by leaving the confines of his spare room/broadcasting studio at home and attending select races on the ground once more.

David Croft

Former BBC F1 radio commentator David Croft was appointed as Sky F1’s lead commentator when the broadcaster took over the UK rights ahead of the 2012 season.

Since then, Croft has become the modern-day voice of F1, with his infectious enthusiasm, ability to excite, and occasional willingness to be divisive in his opinions, winning the hearts of fans globally.

Martin Brundle

Having learned from the late, great Murray Walker following his own F1 career, Brundle has carved out an enviable position since 1997 – that of one of the most beloved commentators around the world.

Brundle and Croft form a commentary team of tremendous warmth, knowledge, and humour. In recent years, Brundle has chosen to step aside from more races annually following a health scare, but expect him to be right at the coalface for most of the 2023 season.

Naomi Schiff

Schiff is a Rwandan-Belgian professional racing and stunt driver, appearing in the W Series before being appointed as their Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

Presenting the Mercedes F1 team launch alongside Natalie Pinkham in 2022, Schiff was brought onboard as a regular contributor to Sky F1’s coverage where she quickly carved out a name for being a professional and insightful broadcaster as well as an adept interviewer.

Anthony Davidson

Former Super Aguri F1 race driver Anthony Davidson participated in BBC Radio 5’s coverage of Formula 1, working closely with David Croft, following his days racing in the sport.

While Davidson carved out a hugely successful career as a sportscar driver in the WEC, he was also added to Sky’s line-up for the 2012 season and has become associated most with the ‘Sky Pad’ – the channel’s famous paddock screen that allows him to quiz drivers on incidents while having access to tools such as zoom or slow motion, just to add to the driver’s discomfort!

Simon Lazenby

Seasoned broadcaster Simon Lazenby has been Sky F1’s lead anchor presenter since taking over the UK rights more than a decade ago.

While Lazenby got off to a shaky start with the UK audience, due to his predecessor on BBC being the immensely popular Jake Humphrey, Lazenby has since assumed a position of quiet authority due to his personable and friendly attitude when talking to F1’s most prominent drivers and team bosses.

Damon Hill

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill was brought in by Sky F1 as an expert analyst during the 2012 season, a no-brainer decision given Hill’s prominence in British motorsport’s history books.

Over the past decade, Hill has become ever more popular with a whole new generation of fans, including those too young to have ever seen his famous championship win with Williams.

Hill is well-known for being able to offer insight from his own days as a racing driver or comparing how modern-day drivers face entirely different challenges to what existed during his own career.

Karun Chandhok

Former HRT racing driver Karun Chandhok first appeared on Sky back in 2012, adding to their broadcasting in a supplementary role over the following three seasons.

After that, Chandhok took up a position with Channel 4 to become their main pit-lane reporter between 2016 and 2018. But, with Channel 4’s free-to-air offering fading away for 2019, Chandhok was brought back into the fold on the Sky team.

Like Davidson, Chandhok is known for his Sky Pad segments as he puts drivers on the spot, while also offering balanced, knowledgeable opinion when called upon.

Natalie Pinkham

Pinkham enjoyed an industrious pre-F1 career as a broadcaster, presenting and hosting a myriad of different shows – one of her main roles being that of the face of The Poker Channel.

Following successful coverage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2009 alongside Steve Rider, Pinkham became BBC Radio 5’s pitlane reporter for the 2011 season – a role she dovetailed alongside her day-to-day broadcasting and journalistic roles.

Pinkham has progressively stepped up with Sky F1’s coverage and has gradually become a more and more integral part of the team. Forging close connections with many of the drivers, Pinkham is well-known for her down-to-earth approach to chatting with F1 personnel.

In 2021, Pinkham became the first female lead commentator for a Formula 1 session in the UK as she took over the lead for the first practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bernie Collins

Hailing from Northern Ireland, Bernie Collins was part of the competitive side of Formula 1 in recent years as she was a race strategist for Aston Martin until the end of 2022 – she previously worked for the team under their Racing Point and Force India guises, having started her career at McLaren as a performance engineer.

Citing a desire for a better work/life balance in light of an ever-expanding race calendar, Collins retired from the world of F1 strategy and has joined Sky as a pundit with her finger on the pulse of the team’s thinking and planning for how to approach a Grand Prix.

Rachel Brookes

Former radio presenter Rachel Brookes is a professional journalist and broadcaster who appears on Sky F1 through her role working with Sky Sports News.

She is well-known for her contributions as a pitlane reporter, and has occasionally filled in for Simon Lazenby as the channel’s lead anchor.

Ted Kravitz

Long-time broadcaster Ted Kravitz has been around since the days of ITV’s early coverage of the sport, starting off as a producer before becoming the channel’s pit-lane reporter after James Allen’s promotion to commentary.

He worked in his pit-lane role up until 2011, even through the changeover to BBC from ITV, before taking up a position with Sky for the 2012 season.

Due to his whimsical presenting style and ability to explain complicated concepts in easy-to-digest snippets, Kravitz has become most known for his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ segment on Grand Prix weekends, as he reflects and analyses each team’s performances on track, while he is also the long-term presenter of the F1 Show during the week.

Danica Patrick

American racing legend Danica Patrick joined the Sky line-up as a pundit for the 2021 United States Grand Prix, immediately proving popular as her laconic style contrasted with the regular broadcasting team.

Appearing on the coverage of races in Canada, the United States and Mexico in 2022, Patrick has reprised her role for 2023 and is even forming part of Sky’s European race coverage, featuring at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Jamie Chadwick

Having previously appeared on free-to-air rivals Channel 4 in the past, three-time W Series champion Chadwick made her on-screen Sky F1 punditry debut at the US Grand Prix in Austin.

She’s had her driving future confirmed for 2024, re-signing with Andretti to compete in Indy NXT in the United States, and time will tell if she makes further Sky appearances in future.

