Sky F1 presenters: Confirmed line-up for the F1 2024 season

Sky F1 are the main broadcasters of Formula 1 in the UK, with their coverage also used in other parts of the English-speaking world.

They have confirmed their line-up of presenters, commentators and pundits for the F1 2024 season, with long-time lead commentator David Croft set to sit out three races this season as the demands of the calendar expand.

With a host of former drivers and team personnel among their pundits alongside long-serving journalists, here is who will be appearing on-screen for Sky F1 this season.

Sky F1 Presenters/Reporters

Rachel Brookes

Rachel Brookes is a professional journalist and broadcaster who had initially appeared on Sky F1 through her association with sister channel, Sky Sports News, but her role with the channel has grown as the years have progressed.

Her contributions as a pit-lane reporter were also supplemented with stints in the commentary box for select FP1 sessions in 2023, as well as taking on lead anchor duties at times.

Ted Kravitz

Ted Kravitz has been in Formula 1 for over 25 years now, having initially begun his F1 career in ITV’s early days in the paddock as a producer, before becoming the channel’s pit-lane reporter.

He stayed in that role throughout ITV’s tenure in the sport, continuing in that role through its changeover with the BBC and on Sky as well, his voice having become synonymous with the pit lane alongside a growth in his own presenting presence.

His own programme on the Sky Sports F1 channel, Ted’s Notebook, has been a lasting hit, with his interactions with fans alongside breaking down the events of each day proving popular with viewers – with Kravitz able to break down the complexities of the Formula 1 world to a wider audience.

Simon Lazenby

Simon Lazenby has been Sky F1’s lead presenter since the channel took on the live broadcasting rights to Formula 1 more than a decade ago.

He had a tough act to follow due to the huge popularity of the previous free-to-air BBC line-up and its presenter Jake Humphrey, but he has since become a paddock stalwart in his own right and assumes an on-camera authority.

Natalie Pinkham

Natalie Pinkham has enjoyed a successful career in a variety of roles, from presenting professional poker coverage to hosting the Isle of Man TT, to a stint co-hosting the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival.

She joined BBC Radio 5 Live as pit-lane reporter in 2011, before heading to Sky a year later. Like Brookes, her role has grown over the years, taking on commentary and lead anchor duties where required at certain times in the season.

In 2021, Pinkham became the first female lead commentator for a Formula 1 session in the UK as she took over the lead for the first practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Craig Slater

Often on the ground at races in a dual capacity for Sky Sports News and Sky F1, Craig Slater has been with Sky for over 20 years as a reporter and his reports often feature on two of Sky’s channels on race weekends.

Commentators

David Croft

David Croft started out in F1 commentary on radio with BBC 5 Live back in 2006, and was announced as Sky F1’s lead commentator when the channel took on the live broadcasting rights in 2012.

His enthusiasm on mic is infectious, and he confirmed in the 2024 season that he would in fact miss three races due to the expansion of the calendar – revealing it would be the first time he has missed attending a round of the Formula 1 season in person since 2007.

Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle learned his craft in F1 analysis at the side of the late, great Murray Walker when he moved away from driving and straight into the commentary box in 1997.

It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to say Brundle is now the ‘Voice of Formula 1’ in the English-speaking world, with his calm, authoritative knowledge matched by his long-serving enthusiasm for the sport.

A health scare resulted in a drop in his race attendance, with Brundle set to attend 16 of the 24 races for Sky F1.

Harry Benjamin

Joining Sky F1 for the first time this season, Harry Benjamin will become the first lead commentator who is not David Croft to voice a race live when ‘Crofty’ takes a step back at three rounds this year.

Already a commentator for BBC 5 Live, he will take the microphone for the Emilia Romagna, Austrian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix in 2024.

Pundits

Jenson Button

2009 World Champion Jenson Button first appeared on Sky F1 at the 2018 British Grand Prix, and his media appearances have been laced with knowledge and a dry sense of humour to match.

His 2024 appearances on the channel will have to work around his own racing calendar however, with Button confirmed to be racing full-time in the World Endurance Champion with Hertz Team Jota this season.

Karun Chandhok

Former HRT driver Karun Chandhok first appeared on Sky F1 back in 2012 and following stints on both Sky and Channel 4, his analysis has shown great insight into the Formula 1 world.

Chandhok supplements his analysis with stints in the pit lane, as a co-commentator and on the ‘Sky Pad’, where he is able to analyse incidents in granular detail.

Bernie Collins

Former McLaren and ‘Team Silverstone’ performance engineer and race strategist Bernie Collins has been a valuable addition to the Sky line-up since she opted to move away from the competitive side of Formula 1 in 2022 to pursue a broadcasting career.

The former Force India, Racing Point and Aston Martin strategist’s expertise is called upon often when she’s working for Sky F1, and her role will expand as she attends 10 races in the 2024 season.

Anthony Davidson

Having been part of BBC 5 Live’s coverage of Formula 1, Anthony Davidson has been an integral part of Sky F1’s TV coverage since they arrived in the sport.

All while supplementing his own hugely successful sportscar career in the World Endurance Championship and role as a Mercedes simulator driver, Davidson has become synonymous with his analysis on the ‘Sky Pad’ as well as his occasional appearances as a co-commentator.

Damon Hill

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill was brought in by Sky F1 as an expert analyst during the 2012 season, and his analysis has proven popular with fans throughout his time on the channel.

From being able to offer insight from his time as a driver and how that compares to the modern day and offering his own opinions on what is happening now, Hill’s other media work includes regular appearances on the F1 Nation podcast.

Danica Patrick

American racing legend Danica Patrick first joined the Sky line-up as a pundit for the 2021 United States Grand Prix, immediately proving popular as her laconic style contrasted with the regular broadcasting team.

Having appeared on the team for the North American races in 2022, she did so again in 2023 with further appearances at select European rounds.

Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg’s no-filter questioning of his former colleagues and rivals has made him a popular pundit since his swift retirement after winning the 2016 World Championship.

His ability to ask uncomfortable questions that others will not is a popular feature of his punditry, as is his willingness to offer forthright opinions on what has just happened in front of him.

Naomi Schiff

Schiff is a Rwandan-Belgian professional racing and stunt driver, appearing in the W Series before being appointed as their Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

Schiff’s role with Sky F1 has expanded as her broadcasting experience has grown, with Schiff having also presented official F1 post-race interviews and car launches since her arrival on the channel.

