Sky F1 pundit makes major announcement with long absence expected
Naomi Schiff, the former racing driver and Sky F1 television pundit, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
Schiff has become a familiar face on television screens since joining Sky Sports ahead of the F1 2022 season, attending a number of races each year in a punditry capacity.
Sky F1 pundit Naomi Schiff pregnant with first child
The 31-year-old, of dual Rwandan-Belgian nationality, also serves as a co-presenter for the French F1 broadcaster Canal+.
Her move into television came after a racing career that saw Schiff finish second in class at the Nurburgring 24-hour race in 2018 and compete in the inaugural season of the now-defunct all-female W Series in 2019.
Schiff finished 16th in the 2019 W Series standings with two points to her name.
Schiff married her long-term partner Alexandre Dedieu last September, with the couple announcing that they are expecting their first child.
The pair posted a short clip to social media on Monday to confirm the news with the accompanying caption: “Been keeping the tiniest little secret.”
In a separate post, the couple added: “Half way to meeting you, our littlest love.”
Schiff’s news was warmly welcomed by several high-profile members of the F1 community, who responded by leaving comments on her post.
Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 World Champion and Schiff’s fellow Sky F1 pundit, wrote: “Congratulations guys.”
Button’s wife Brittny added: “Omg congratulations.”
Jamie Chadwick, the three-time W Series champion who became the latest addition to Sky F1’s punditry lineup in 2025, added: “Amazing news! Congrats to you both.”
Natalie Pinkham, the veteran Sky F1 presenter, wrote: “The BEST news….and that gene pool.”
Pinkham’s comment was accompanied by a single emoji featuring love hearts for eyes.
Ruth Buscombe, the former Ferrari and Sauber strategist now working as a pundit for F1 TV, posted the same emoji nine times along with the comment: “The best news.”
Sophie Kumpen, the mother of Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, added: “Congrats.”
Federica Masolin, the former Sky Italy host who recently announced that she is expecting her first child, said: “Sooooo happy for you.”
