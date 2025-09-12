This weekend will see two separate Sky F1 clashes as presenters Simon Lazenby and Ted Kravitz become published authors for the first time.

Meanwhile, punditry pair Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve will compete against each other at the annual Goodwood Revival event, more than 20 years after they were teammates at the BAR-Honda F1 team.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in June, Lazenby and Kravitz announced the launch of their first books within weeks of each other, having been a constant presence on the Sky F1 team since the broadcaster gained the Formula 1 broadcast rights for the UK and Ireland in 2012.

In a further twist, it emerged that the pair would be releasing their books on the same day, putting Kravitz and Lazenby in direct competition.

Today (September 12) marks release day for both Lazenby and Kravitz, with Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok posting an image of himself to social media holding both books earlier this week.

In the accompanying caption, the former HRT and Lotus Racing driver wrote: “My friends Simon Lazenby and Ted Kravitz love each other so much that they released their books on the same day!

“Much like the authors, the books are very different, interesting and engaging. Great insight into the world of F1.”

With a week to go until the F1 2025 season resumes with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Chandhok is appearing this weekend at the Goodwood Revival, the annual event celebrating motorsport tradition and history.

This year’s event will pit Villeneuve and Button against each other on the grid for the RAC TT Celebration race, which is due to be held at 1400 local time on Sunday.

Villeneuve will take to the wheel of a striking yellow 1963 AC Cobra, nicknamed the ‘Hairy Canary’. Button, meanwhile, will drive a ‘Cut 8′ Jaguar -type.

As well as acting as Sky F1 pundits, Button and Villeneuve also serve as Williams F1 team ambassadors with the 1997 World Champion re-establishing ties to the Grove-based team earlier this year.

Villeneuve and Button spent a season as BAR-Honda teammates in 2003, helping the team secure fifth place in the Constructors’ standings.

Button finished ahead of his established teammate in the Drivers’ championship, outscoring Villeneuve by 11 points.

Villeneuve was a vocal critic of the younger man at one stage, famously remarking: “I’ll respect Jenson once he goes quickly out on the racetrack.”

Button went on to win the World Championship with Brawn GP, swiftly rebranded following Honda’s withdrawal from F1, in 2009.

He also bettered Villeneuve’s victory tally, claiming 15 career wins compared to the Canadian’s 11.

Villeneuve also recently took aim at fellow Sky F1 pundit and 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg, claiming that the former Mercedes driver’s decision to retire at the end of his title-winning season proved he had “no passion for racing.”

Appearing on the Red Flags podcast, Villeneuve said: “Rosberg? The minute he won, you could see he was completely spent.

“He won mentally over [Lewis] Hamilton because he played the game. He played the political game.

“He was quick in that season against Lewis, but Lewis never saw it coming so we didn’t see the best Lewis.

“And the minute he won, he gave up. So you could tell that he had no passion for racing.

“And every time I see him, he doesn’t miss racing. He really doesn’t care about racing.

“All he was wanting to do was win a championship like his dad and then move on. Something strange.

“He did manage to win a championship but then he didn’t want it anymore. Didn’t want to hold a steering wheel anymore.

“I have a hard time with this because you wonder: ‘Why have you been racing anyway? Why did you race in the first place if you never had the passion?’

“And what’s sad is even without that passion, you can still, once in a while, have a winner.

“That just goes against my instinct, against the roots of racing.

“But it happened. There’s been a few [drivers who’ve retired after winning the title].

“But often it’s only after winning that you realise: ‘Why were you doing it?’

“And then you think: ‘Actually, I don’t like racing that much. I don’t like spending all my life on the road and so on.’

“It’s better to stop at that point, but it’s a bit sad.”

Rosberg is yet to respond to Villeneuve’s comments.

