Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby has confirmed that he is involved in the production of the broadcaster’s new documentary on Damon Hill.

It comes after Hill, the 1996 World Champion, announced that he will return to Sky F1 screens next month having left his role as a pundit at the end of last year.

Hill parted company with Sky F1 at the conclusion of the 2024 season, having joined the broadcaster during its first year of covering Formula 1 in 2012.

His departure came hot on the heels of a war of words with Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion.

The 64-year-old now works as a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live, but announced earlier this week that he will return to Sky F1 with the release of a new documentary based on his life.

Simply titled Hill, the film is described as an ’emotional portrait’ of the former Williams and Jordan driver, who followed in the footsteps of his father Graham by being crowned F1 World Champion in 1996.

The Hills remain one of two father-son duos to win the World Championship, along with Keke and Nico Rosberg.

And Lazenby, who has fronted Sky F1’s coverage since 2012, has revealed that he has been involved in the production of the documentary on Hill via his Sylver Entertainment company.

In a post on social media, Lazenby wrote: “It’s only taken seven years, but delighted that our film about Damon Hill is to be released on Sky Documentaries on July 2nd.

“It’s been a labour of love for all involved Sylver Entertainment. Hope you enjoy it.”

The news of Lazenby’s production work comes after he confirmed earlier this month that his first book will be published later this year.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Sky earlier this week, Hill expressed his excitement over the new documentary.

He said: “This film is a highly personal telling of my life and Formula 1 career.

“It reveals my real motivation to succeed and how the death of my father, Graham Hill, affected me.

“Is [sic] also a tale of trying to win a world championship, racing against the toughest competitors in an ultrauncompromising [sic] world, the tension that placed on my family and how I tried to keep a balanced perspective against a backdrop of chaos and stress.

“I know I’m biased but I think you will love this film whether you are a total Formula 1 nut or just someone looking for a great uplifting film to watch.

“I’m really proud of how this film turned out. I think it’s a real gem.”

Hill’s departure from Sky F1 was announced in November last year, just weeks after he likened Verstappen to Dick Dastardly, the villain of the cartoon series Wacky Races, after the Red Bull driver clashed with McLaren’s Lando Norris in Mexico.

Former Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, who was working at the time as an FIA steward, revealed that Hill was left “very unhappy” by the public reaction to his comments.

In an interview in March, Hill said he “would like to think” that Sky F1’s decision to dispense with his services at the end of 2024 was not related to his strident views on Verstappen.

