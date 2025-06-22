A new documentary starring Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, has been hit with four trigger warnings – including one for ‘spins and crashes.’

Button remains one of the most recognisable F1 drivers of this century, having claimed 15 race wins in 306 starts for the likes of Williams, Honda and McLaren between 2000 and 2017.

The British driver’s crowning moment came in 2009 when he claimed the title with the Brawn GP team in one of the most remarkable stories in the sport’s history.

As well as acting as a pundit for Sky F1, Button has competed in a variety of different categories since his retirement from Formula 1, making four appearances at the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours race since 2018.

His most recent appearance in the endurance classic saw him finish seventh overall with Cadillac Hertz Team Jota, for whom he shared a car with former Toro Rosso driver Sebastien Bourdais and 2015 winner Earl Bamber.

Button famously raced a modified NASCAR Cup series car at Le Mans in 2023 in a special entry, sharing the car with NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson and 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

The car finished 39th out of the 40 finishers at that year’s race as Ferrari claimed a historic victory at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Button’s 2023 Le Mans assault is the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary, which has been slapped with no fewer than four separate trigger warnings by the British Board of Film Classification.

One trigger warning reads: ‘Cars crash and spin during motor races.’

Another reads: ‘Archive footage includes a brief and undetailed sight of an explosion.’

A third says: ‘There is a fleeting scene of a punch to the face.’

The final trigger warning refers to ‘infrequent’ use of ‘strong language’.

The new of the trigger warnings for Button’s film comes as Formula 1 prepares for the release of the highly anticipated F1 movie starring Brad Pitt this week.

Simply titled ‘F1’, the film – starring Pitt as a veteran racer making a sensational Formula 1 comeback – is expected to build on the success of the hit Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive by attracting millions of new fans to the sport.

It emerged last week that Pitt, 61, drove a real-life McLaren F1 car at the United States Grand Prix circuit in Austin, Texas, ahead of the film’s release.

Pitt is believed to have joined the reigning constructors’ champions at a TPC [Testing of Previous Car] test at the Circuit of The Americas after last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

After McLaren-backed junior Alex Dunne and regular driver Lando Norris took to the track, Pitt put McLaren’s 2023 car through its paces at the Texan venue.

With filming for the movie taking place on real-life F1 race weekends, a number of high-profile Formula 1 figures make cameo appearances in the blockbuster.

The Williams wind tunnel is even included in the production, with team boss James Vowles revealing last week that the team received “a payment” for granting the filmmakers access to the wind tunnel.

He said: “They approached us [to use the wind tunnel], because they could have done a [film] set from what I understood, but actually wanted to replicate or be in exactly the environment.

“It’s quite difficult for us nowadays to effectively extract everything that we need to [for Williams’ work in the wind tunnel], stop our programs and bring them in.

“There’s a limited number of [wind tunnel] ‘fan on’ time, so you can work around that. It is disruptive, but it was for a really important project.

“There was a payment, but we didn’t make any money out of it.

“That’s not the purpose behind it, and nor would it be.

“Taking our own program out of the tunnel for four days is not the best thing that you can be doing in a competitive year.

“[But] I really do think this is an incredibly important milestone in our history and going forward, so I wanted to be a part of it in some form or another.”

It emerged that Williams had to prove to the FIA, F1’s governing body, that they gained no competitive advantage by allowing their wind tunnel to be used for the film.

