Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has explained there was a “crazy” reaction to an edited clip of an interview that circulated online, which ended in a moment which got taken out of context.

Former Lotus and HRT driver Chandhok interviewed Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in Sussex, and the fact a piece of the interview was edited out meant his question was taken out of context.

Sky F1 pundit explains edited interview clip which drew ‘crazy’ fan backlash

Verstappen said at the world-famous motor show that “I would like to participate in the Goodwood Revival one day, maybe drive around with some older cars”, to which Ricciardo agreed.

At that point, Chandhok asked the assembled crowd if they would like to see Verstappen and Ricciardo be team-mates in the historic event’s flagship race, the RAC Tourist Trophy, but the crucial part of that sentence was edited out in a subsequent clip of the interview that was circulated on social media, making it look as though he had simply asked if fans wanted to see Verstappen and Ricciardo, who was still with VCARB at the time, as team-mates again.

This subsequently prompted an adverse reaction from fans of Perez on social media towards the former F1 driver, on the basis that the key part of his question was taken out when the clip was circulated.

“I said the words ‘in the RAC TT’. And some people on the internet edited out that part and made my question saying, who would like to see Daniel and Max as team-mates? They cut out the part where I say ‘in the RAC TT’,” Chandhok explained in an interview with GPBlog.

“Suddenly it goes everywhere and all the Checo fans hate me. I was talking about a fun race in 1960s cars! It’s crazy, right?”

How is Formula 1 changing next season?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

As for Perez, who was stood alongside both Verstappen and Ricciardo at the time, Chandhok explained that the Red Bull driver did not mind about the question at all, yet he was unaware of what was happening on social media at that point.

“He doesn’t care,” Chandhok said of Perez. “We finished that interview on the balcony. We came down and I spent the next little while chatting with him.

“He doesn’t think anything is wrong. But meanwhile, on the internet all the fans are going crazy.”

He added, though, that it is only a small proportion of fans in general that have a negative reaction on social media towards coverage of the sport.

“In the end, we broadcast to millions of people and a tiny percentage doesn’t like your opinion,” he said.

“That’s fine as long as overall your viewers at home enjoy what you’re doing, enjoy your coverage, and think you’re able to add information, add value and explain things to them in a way that needs to be explained, then it’s good.

“And you know what? I love the sport. I’ve always loved the sport. I’m a fan of the sport. And we’re all very lucky to work in an amazing sport like this and travel the world talking about a sport we love.”

Read next: F1 send warning to fans over F1 75 tickets after rapid sell-out