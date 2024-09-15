Rachel Brookes recently underwent emergency surgery after traveling to Baku for Sky F1’s coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Brookes, a longtime member of Sky’s Formula 1 team, was scheduled to appear on camera this weekend but failed to appear – she has since explained why she wasn’t able to carry out her usual duties.

Rachel Brookes diagnosed with appendicitis

Brookes took to social media during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend to explain her absence, revealing that she had been diagnosed with appendicitis and required surgery.

In her post, she lightheartedly referenced F1 drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, who have also dealt with the same condition in recent years – Albon missing the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, and Carlos Sainz this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a result of their surgeries.

“So I landed here Tuesday night and felt poorly,” Brookes wrote on her social media.

“Thought it was just nasty food poisoning but yesterday found out that I had appendicitis and needed surgery.

“I’ve had the appendectomy and all good. Just want to say a massive thanks to all my colleagues at Sky Sports F1 for stepping up, stepping in to cover, and sending me so many messages. We really do have the best team!

“And also to Sky as a company for pulling out all the stops to get me the best care and flying out my sister for support. So, basically, that’s why I wasn’t on the coverage this weekend… see you all in Texas.”

A follow-up post from Brookes said: “And the hugest of thank yous to the amazing staff at Liv Bona Dea hospital in Baku. I could not have felt in safer hands.

“From my surgeon, Elgun, to my anesthetist, Madina, to all the nurses who downloaded Google Translate so we could communicate!

“To Ayshan, Yazgul, Shovgia, Humay, and Osman – you were more than any patient could wish for. Also to Formula Medicine and all the medical staff at the Baku Circuit, you were fantastic.”

Brookes isn’t the only familiar face missing from Sky’s coverage this weekend. Regular commentator David Croft is also absent, though his leave was planned in advance as he’s currently on his honeymoon after recently getting married. Harry Benjamin has stepped in for Croft over the course of the weekend.

Leading the coverage from Baku is Natalie Pinkham, joined by regular pundits Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, and pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

Sky has also brought back 1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who first appeared for the broadcaster earlier this year in Montreal.

