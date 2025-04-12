The Sky F1 television crew in Germany will cover next weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as normal, PlanetF1.com has learned.

It comes after wild rumours circulated online that the broadcaster was considering boycotting the Jeddah race in solidarity with Ralf Schumacher.

Sky F1 Germany to cover Saudi Arabian GP as normal despite online rumours

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Schumacher, the former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver and brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, revealed last year that he is in a relationship with another man.

The 49-year-old has carved out a successful career as an F1 pundit since the end of his decade-long stint in F1 in 2007, with Schumacher a regular face on Sky’s television coverage in Germany.

With homosexuality deemed illegal in Saudi Arabia, wild online rumours on Saturday claimed that Sky Germany were planning to boycott next weekend’s race in Jeddah, F1’s first visit to the Gulf state since Schumacher came out last July.

Ralf Schumacher and F1’s other leading pundits

However, PlanetF1.com has learned from sources close to the situation that the claims are wide of the mark with Sky Germany set to cover the race as planned.

Schumacher and lead commentator Sascha Roos are set to cover the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix remotely from Germany.

However, it is understood that the decision is related to budgetary demands and existing travel plans, with Saudi Arabian laws not a factor.

Last month, Schumacher took issue with the comments made by Sebastian Vettel, the four-time World Champion, who praised his fellow German’s decision to come out.

Vettel described Schumacher as a “role model” before going on to describe motor racing as a world “where old white men celebrate a petrol party.”

In a response posted to social media, Schumacher took exception to Vettel’s use of the term “old white men” and described the former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver’s terminology as “very narrow-minded.”

He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for the appreciation.

“However, I find the remark about old white men is completely wrong because it is not true.

“I find this wording very narrow-minded.

“For me the outing was no problem and I was supported by the entire F1.”

