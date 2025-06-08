Long-serving Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby has announced that he is to publish his first book later in the F1 2025 season.

Lazenby has fronted Sky F1’s coverage since the broadcaster secured the live Formula 1 television rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland ahead of the 2012 campaign.

In a post on social media, Lazenby – who covered rugby union before switching focus to F1 13 years ago – confirmed that his first book, Pressure, will be released in September.

He said: “Surprisingly, I’ve managed to write a book. It took a long time because I had to learn to write first!

“Pressure is all about the people in F1 who I have met along the way.

“From the crew of the medical car, to the mechanics, chefs, trainers, photographers, illustrators, engineers, commentators, CEOs and drivers, I’ve interviewed as many as I can from up and down the paddock, to bring you first-hand insight into how they do their jobs.

“Hopefully some of you might fancy reading it.

“Many of them are the unsung heroes who get a chance to tell their stories.”

The foreword of the book has been penned by Damon Hill, the 1996 World Champion and former Sky F1 pundit.

Hill announced his departure from Sky F1 at the end of last year, just weeks after likening Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen to Dick Dastardly, the villain of the children’s cartoon series Wacky Races.

Johnny Herbert, who left Sky F1 at the end of the 2022 season, revealed at the time that Hill was “very unhappy” with the public reaction to his views on Verstappen.

Earlier this year, Hill – who now works as a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live – remarked that he would “like to think” that Sky F1’s decision to dispense with his services was not linked to his stringent thoughts on Verstappen.

The 64-year-old renewed his criticism of Verstappen earlier this week after the Red Bull driver was penalised for a clash with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix, leaving him on the brink of a one-race ban.

Asked for his view on the incident, Hill said on social media: “It was a little ill-judged.

“Maybe he thought he’d done enough to satisfy the ‘giving back the place’ bit?

“The rest was over the top. As usual.”

