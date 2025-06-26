Ted Kravitz, the Sky F1 pit-lane reporter, has announced that he is to publish his first book later in the F1 2025 season.

It will see Kravitz release his book on the same day as Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby, who revealed earlier this month that he is to become an author for the first time.

Kravitz has been a familiar face of Formula 1 broadcasting for more than two decades, having stepped up from a production role to become ITV’s pit-lane reporter in 2002.

He adopted a similar role with the BBC when the broadcaster won the rights ahead of the 2009 season, with Kravitz moving across to the newly launched Sky F1 platform in 2012.

The F1 2025 campaign marks his 14th season with Sky F1, where he has become renowned for his popular Ted’s Notebook show, in which he provides a rundown of each team’s performance after qualifying and race sessions.

Ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Kravitz has announced that he is to release his first book, F1 Insider: Notes from the Pit Lane, in September.

In a short clip posted to social media, Kravitz said: “Excited to let you know F1 Insider: Notes from the Pit Lane is coming out on 11th September.

“It’s packed full of the greatest stories from Formula 1 over the last 30 years; the inside track on this weird and wonderful world; the champions, the character and controversies.

“So if you’re a new fan of the sport, or you’ve watched every grand prix since Murray Walker was in short trousers, this book will let you in on the stories behind the stories.”

The news of Kravitz’s book comes just weeks after Simon Lazenby, the Sky F1 lead presenter, revealed that he is to become an author later this year.

Lazenby, who previously covered rugby union before switching to Formula 1 with Sky F1 at the start of 2012, announced earlier this month that Pressure will be published on September 11, the same day as Kravitz’s tome is released.

In a statement published to social media, Lazenby said: “Surprisingly, I’ve managed to write a book. It took a long time because I had to learn to write first!

“Pressure is all about the people in F1 who I have met along the way.

“From the crew of the medical car, to the mechanics, chefs, trainers, photographers, illustrators, engineers, commentators, CEOs and drivers, I’ve interviewed as many as I can from up and down the paddock, to bring you first-hand insight into how they do their jobs.

“Hopefully some of you might fancy reading it.

“Many of them are the unsung heroes who get a chance to tell their stories.”

