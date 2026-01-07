Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the Sky F1 channel returning after being temporarily taken off air at the end of 2025 as Lewis Hamilton declares “it’s time for change” in a cryptic social media post.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Sky F1 channel back on air as F1 2026 launch season looms

The Sky F1 channel has returned to air after being replaced by a specialist darts channel over the winter break.

Sky F1 was turned into Sky Sports Darts last month, just days after McLaren’s Lando Norris was crowned the 11th British F1 world champion.

With teenage sensation Luke Littler winning a second successive PDC World Darts Championship last weekend, the Sky F1 channel has now returned.

Lewis Hamilton: ‘Time for change’ after ‘very draining year’

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has declared that “the time for change is now” in a cryptic social media post following the winter break.

And he admitted that 2025 had been “a very draining year” with the seven-time world champion finding “a bit of inner peace” since the conclusion of last season.

Hamilton failed to score a podium across a season for the first time in his career in 2025, his first as a Ferrari driver.

Gianpiero Lambiase to remain at Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s race engineer

Gianpiero Lambiase will remain as Max Verstappen’s race engineer at Red Bull for the F1 2026 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes after the highly respected engineer was linked with a move away from the team at the end of 2025.

Lambiase was reportedly in talks with Aston Martin over a senior role.

Audi completes first F1 2026 engine fire up

The new-look Audi F1 team has completed its first fire up of its new engine for the F1 2026 season.

Audi has rebranded the previous Sauber team ahead of the new season after the German manufacturer completed its full takeover of the Swiss-based outfit last year.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg remain on board for F1 2026.

Toto Wolff: Mercedes planning to reduce number of customer teams

Toto Wolff has said Mercedes plans on reducing the number of teams it supplies with its power units once the next rules cycle arrives.

Mercedes currently powers four of the 11 teams on the F1 grid, including the factory team.

McLaren, Williams and Alpine will compete with Mercedes customer engines in F1 2026.

