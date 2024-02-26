Revealed: The 14 iconic corners that make ‘the greatest F1 track on Earth’

Sky Sports compiled more than 4,000 fan responses and, combined with artificial intelligence, generated the ‘greatest F1 track on earth’.

Having asked for fan responses surrounding their favourite F1 corners, complexes and landmarks, a 6km circuit was put together using AI that features some of the biggest draws on the Formula 1 calendar.

The European circuits feature heavily on this ‘dream’ circuit for Formula 1 fans, as do some worldwide corner complexes.

F1 fans put together ultimate circuit using iconic corners from around the calendar

In a video put together by Sky Sports F1, artificial intelligence has generated what this circuit might look like when the 14 different pieces of this puzzle is put together.

Beginning the fantasy lap is the up-and-downhill hairpin at the Circuit of The Americas, before Parabolica at Monza, which normally ends the lap at the Temple of Speed but serves as Turn 2 here.

The plunge through the Acque Minerale section at Imola was voted next before two sections at Monaco, the Swimming Pool and the Grand Hotel Hairpin.

Opening out after that was a trip to Spa with a run through Eau Rouge, Raidillon and the Kemmel Straight, before slowing down into the more technical areas of the Castle area of Baku – the narrowest part of the F1 calendar.

Fans then voted Maggots, Becketts and Chapel from Silverstone as part of their ultimate circuit, before a blast through the Monaco Tunnel and into the challenging Esses at Suzuka.

The difficult Brabham and Jones corners at Albert Park in Melbourne are also included, before the beginning and ending turns at Interlagos – the Senna S and final Turn 14 complete this fantasy lap.

When asked about which fans were most likely to bring the most noise to this fantasy circuit, Italian fans came out on top with 39% of the vote, and British fans in second with 28%.

Ultimate F1 circuit as voted by 4,000 fans for Sky Sports F1

1: Turn 1 hairpin – Circuit of The Americas

2: Parabolica – Monza

3: Acque Minerale – Imola

4: Swimming Pool – Monaco

5: Grand Hotel Hairpin – Monaco

6: Eau Rouge/Raidillon – Spa-Francorchamps

7: Kemmel Straight – Spa-Francorchamps

8: Castle Section – Baku City Circuit

9: Maggots, Becketts, Chapel – Silverstone

10: Tunnel – Monaco

11: Esses – Suzuka

12: Brabham, Jones – Albert Park, Melbourne

13: Senna S – Interlagos

14: Turn 14 to finish line – Interlagos

