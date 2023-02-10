Sky F1 launch epic F1 2023 trailer with new season fast approaching

Sky Sports F1 dropped their trailer for the new Formula 1 season as preparations ramp up for them to broadcast the 2023 campaign.

The latest teaser for the 2023 season came with Sky releasing its trailer for the new year, which they tag-lined with ‘enjoy the ride’, with several cars depicted rounding a rollercoaster and loop-de-loop style circuit under the Las Vegas lights, in reference to the sport heading back to the city for the first time in four decades this year.

After recently confirming line-up changes that meant long-time pundits Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta would no longer be a part of the Sky F1 team moving forward, the channel will still be made up of plenty of familiar faces which have graced Formula 1 fans’ screens in recent years.

The twists and turns of @F1 are 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! Enjoy the ride, live on Sky Sports… Season starts 3rd March! 🍿🎢 pic.twitter.com/6pzn2t1vpJ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 10, 2023

The British pay-TV provider have held the exclusive live rights to Formula 1 in the UK since 2012, and Sky signed an extension to its broadcast deal with Formula 1 until 2029 in the country – as well as Sky in its other countries, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, gaining greater exclusivity on F1 television rights in their respective nations until at least 2027.

Sky F1’s presenting, commentary and punditry line-up this year will be made up of: Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Danica Patrick, Simon Lazenby, David Croft and Rachel Brookes.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said after the extension of Sky’s broadcast partnership with the sport: “Formula 1 has seen huge growth in recent years, and I can’t think of a better partner to continue to reach our fans with dedicated, expert and in-depth coverage.

“Sky not only brings fans live coverage but a range of behind-the-scenes access and content that brings F1 to life. We are hugely excited about the future of the partnership and the journey of Formula 1.”