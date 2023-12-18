Leading female driver prospect follows in Max Verstappen’s footsteps

Alpine Academy driver Sophia Floersch has been signed as a full-time driver for Van Amersfoort Racing for the 2024 Formula 3 championship.

Having taken part in this year’s Macau Grand Prix with Van Amersfoort, finishing in 11th place, Floersch has signed up to race with the Dutch outfit for a full-time campaign in 2024.

In 2014, Max Verstappen raced with Van Amersfoort in the European Formula 3 Championship for what would prove to be his one and only full season of racing single-seaters before stepping up to Formula 1.

Sophia Floersch returns to Van Amersfoort

By signing with VAR for 2024, Floersch remains the leading female prospect on the ladder to Formula 1 as the sole confirmed female racer in the F2 and F3 categories for next season, remaining in the category after driving with PHM Racing by Charouz this year – scoring all of the team’s six points.

Climbing the ranks into Van Amersfoort, who scored 75 points en route to seventh overall, Floersch has been teamed with Tommy Smith and Noel Leon.

Floersch has previously raced with Van Amersfoort when she was involved in a horrendous accident at the 2018 Macau Grand Prix, returning with the illustrious Dutch outfit in 2019 for a campaign in FRECA.

“I am super excited to be back with Van Amersfoort Racing, it feels like coming home,” Floersch said of her full-time return to VAR.

“I have confidence in our ability to progress and deliver strong performances together in the upcoming FIA F3 season.”

Along with Verstappen, other drivers who have successfully climbed the ranks by racing with the Dutch team include Jos Verstappen, Kevin Magnussen, Charles Leclerc, and Mick Schumacher.

“Obviously we are very pleased to have Sophia back with us,” said team boss Frits van Amersfoort.

“We did Macau together this year which has been great. We believe that her experience in FIA F3 plus her familiarity with the team can benefit us next season.”

