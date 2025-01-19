Historic F1 nation set for ‘definite’ return as 2027 date mooted

South Africa’s efforts to bring F1 back to the country have increased, with a formal proposal process having started.

An announcement by South Africa’s Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) signals a significant step forward in its efforts to bring Formula 1 back to the country after more than 30 years.

DSAC launch bid proposal tender process

F1 last raced in South Africa in 1993, with the Kyalami circuit playing host to the South African Grand Prix in Alain Prost’s last championship-winning year.

Once a mainstay on the calendar, South Africa’s history in F1 stems back to 1960 before its East London venue became a championship event in 1962. Kyalami held its first championship Grand Prix in 1967 and remained on the calendar until ’93, albeit with no race between 1986 and ’91 due to apartheid.

But the country’s DSAC has invited interested promoters to step forward via a formal tendering process, as it seeks to secure a capable promoter for a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The tender document, which was published this weekend on the DSAC’s website, wishes to find a partner for a 10-year deal.

While Kyalami is an obvious candidate for a race given its history and facilities, recently securing the required FIA Grade 1 status necessary for a Grand Prix, other venues do have the opportunity to present their case to the South African authority ahead of negotiations with Formula 1.

Last month, Minister for Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, outlined South Africa’s commitment to be best prepared for its negotiations with F1 and emphasised the government’s full support.

The DSAC has been in “direct communications” with F1 management and CEO Stefano Domenicali to gain a full understanding of the expectations on it to provide a circuit and facilities of the required standards as well as the organisational structure befitting a global sporting event.

“The chosen promoter must possess the expertise and governmental backing to orchestrate an exceptional world-class sports and entertainment event,” the DSAC said.

“This promoter should demonstrate experience in hosting major events, developing sustainable business models for such events, and leveraging commercial opportunities in ticketing, sponsorship, and hospitality.

“Moreover, they must present a comprehensive vision for the Grand Prix that not only meets but exceeds Formula 1’s stringent requirements.”

Last week, McKenzie said he is excited about bringing F1 to the country and revealed there have already been significant bids.

“F1 is definitely going to come. We are going to be putting in our bid. We’re looking at 2027, it’s probably going to be between Cape Town and Johannesburg, the race its hotting up, so far there big bid coming from both cities.

“I don’t care where it is, as long as it is in South Africa.”

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has encouraged all eligible and interested stakeholders to engage with the tender process and bid for this opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s potential hosting of this prestigious event.

What are the expectations for the circuit and logistics?

In the detailed documentation, the DSAC has outlined what is expected of applicants, with the government remaining open-minded about the location of the race – the tender leaves the door open for applications from the likes of Kyalami, as well as other permanent facilities, or more temporary venues such as street tracks.

Key considerations are that the circuit must:

Be located within 30 minutes of a major city or a popular tourist destination with accessible transport links.

Have access, within 30 minutes via multiple transport options, to circa 3000 hotel rooms across 3-5 star international standard.

Accommodate at least 125,000 spectators per day, with 75 percent able to arrive via public transport.

Feature a layout of between 4.5 and 5.5 kilometres, although this is open to flexibility if F1 is amenable to it. The preference is for the circuit to include a straight or flat-out section of at least one kilometre in length.

Integrate natural elevation changes, avoiding unnecessary flattening of the site.

A track width of, at least, 12 metres at all points, barring small allowances based on topography.

Submitted proposals will then be reviewed by a 12-member panel with experts from motorsport, broadcasting, media, and law, while interested applicants must supply a refundable deposit of 10 million rand (£438,669) along with the proposal.

With South Africa pressing ahead in its quest to secure a Grand Prix again, it comes amid speculation that Rwanda – another African country – is set to join the calendar in coming years.

But McKenzie believes it’s possible for Africa, as a continent with no races, could host multiple races.

“I hate this narrative of choosing between Rwanda or South Africa,” McKenzie told South Africa’s The Citizen last month.

“I despise it because, in Europe, you have seven races – no one questions if it’s Monaco or Italy; they have all seven.

“We are advocating for cooperation to ensure Africa has more than one F1 race. Truth be told, we can make the most compelling case for F1, but we should not compete with Rwanda.

“We should engage in dialogue to determine how we can support each other.

“We are larger in finances, we have a bigger motorsport community, and we have a track. We want to assist them, not compete.”

