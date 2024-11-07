South Africa declared ‘ready’ to host F1 racing again after Kyalami demo run

Red Bull took their 2011 F1 title-winning RB7 to Kyalami in South Africa for a demo run recently, with the sport not having run there for over 30 years.

The last South African Grand Prix came in 1993 and calls have grown in recent years for Formula 1 to return to Africa, with Coulthard stating “it’s clear” South Africa “is ready to rejoin” the sport, should the opportunity arise.

Red Bull take in F1 demonstration at Kyalami

The RB7 was initially airlifted in by helicopter to the circuit, with Coulthard taking in laps at the circuit which hosted the South African Grand Prix from 1967-1985, then again in 1992 and 1993.

The circuit has been resurfaced and reconfigured over time, and while it currently holds FIA Grade 2 certification, multiple reports in South Africa claim the circuit is looking to start work on moving it up to Grade 1 status – the highest accreditation required to host Formula 1 Grands Prix – partnering with Apex Circuit Design, lead technical consultants of the Miami Grand Prix, to look to achieve this goal.

For Coulthard, he drove around the circuit in modern Formula 1 machinery before performing donuts with renowned local spinning champion Samkeliso “SamSam” Thubane.

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard drives a modern F1 car at Kyalami.

Where might the F1 calendar head in future?

The 13-time Grand Prix winner also took in a visit to the centre of Johannesburg in the RB7 to showcase F1 ahead of what could potentially, eventually, be a long-awaited return to the African continent.

“Driving the RB7 here at Kyalami was unforgettable,” Coulthard said.

“With South Africa’s energy and Kyalami’s world-class track, it’s clear the country is ready to rejoin the F1 calendar.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have both been among those to call for F1 to head back to Africa in recent years, with South Africa and Rwanda both believed to be candidates to host a race in future.

With recent reports stating that Kyalami is looking to make a step up to FIA Grade 1 status, however, that is the clearest signal yet of the former South African Grand Prix host circuit looking to bring about a return in future.

“With its rich history of Formula 1 events at the circuit, Kyalami is perfectly suited to host top-tier international motor racing events,” Kyalami Raceway said in a statement to South African publication IOL.

“Sharing the ethos of creating an engaging spectator and participant experience, Kyalami and Apex are working together to prepare Kyalami for FIA Grade 1 accreditation.”

