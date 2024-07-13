The general manager of the Belgian Grand Prix has given an update on its F1 future, saying they are fighting for a new deal without rotation on the calendar.

Spa-Francorchamps sees its current deal run out at the end of 2025, with the calendar now widely deemed to be at capacity with 24 races – with Madrid arriving on the calendar for 2026.

Belgian Grand Prix wants to avoid rotational spot on F1 calendar with next deal

The current Concorde Agreement allows for up to 25 races per season but the consensus among the sport and the teams appears to be that 24 is the upper limit for a full calendar, with the calendar stretched to capacity logistically and on a working level.

Vanessa Maes, who is the general manager of the Belgian Grand Prix, explained that the race is fighting for a longer next contract on the Formula 1 calendar, but with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali having been open about the possibility of some races being rotated to keep up with demand to be on the schedule, Belgium is looking for a permanent place on the calendar.

“The 2025 calendar foresees F1 visiting us on 27 July,” Maes said, as quoted by AutoHebdo.

“In agreement with the political authorities, we are fighting for a multi-year contract without alternation from 2026.

Where does Spa-Francorchamps stand regarding its Formula 1 future?

👉 The seven circuits under threat of calendar axe with contract statuses revealed

👉 Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp and Facebook channels for all the F1 breaking news!

“The fact that the previous political majority was renewed should help us in this – provided, however, that Liberty Media is reasonable in its financial needs.

“Every year, the Walloon region has to put its hand in its pocket to make up for the backlog of Grand Prix. This should not take on too large proportions.”

This year’s Belgian Grand Prix is the final race before the sport’s summer break, and Maes said at the start of July that only 1500 tickets remained for the race weekend, with the round set to be a sellout.

Spa has also been selected as one of the Sprint rounds for the 2025 season, the only European race where this is the case next year, but Maes explained the breadth of the crowd at the circuit will make it a multinational event later in July.

“For the first time in years, the Dutch will not be in the majority with just under 20% of the audience,” she said.

“We note a strong return of the English and Germans, but especially of the French.

“Moreover, there are more and more Belgian spectators, especially from the north of the country.”

Read next: Exclusive: The inside story of Williams’ incredible start to the F1 turbo hybrid era