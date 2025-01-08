The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has been given a new deal to stay on the Formula 1 schedule but will become one of the venues in rotation.

Spa has been a favourite of both drivers and fans for decades but it will now be absent from the calendar in 2028 and 2030 as F1 places more tracks in rotation.

Belgian Grand Prix to miss 2028 and 2030 as part of new deal

With lucrative markets across the world eager to land an F1 race, the sport has long hinted that some formerly mainstay circuits will be placed in rotation and Belgium has become the first circuit to be named part of that group.

Formula 1 has agreed a new multi-year deal that will see the Belgian Grand Prix on the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 schedules but miss out in 2028 and 2030.

The Dutch Grand Prix, hosted in Zandvoort, was offered a similar rotation-based extension but declined and will depart the sport in 2026.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

“Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1.

“In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium.”

Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice President of the Walloon Government and Minister of the Economy, said: “I am delighted that the Belgian Grand Prix – a must-attend event for Wallonia – has been confirmed on the F1 calendar for several years.

“The circuit provides the Region with high-quality sports infrastructure capable of hosting exceptional events, and thanks to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Spa-Francorchamps, and through it, Wallonia, is placed at the centre of global attention.

“In addition to this international showcase, the event generates significant economic benefits for Wallonia, as well as for Belgium. The extension of this relationship over several years will also allow the circuit teams to plan for the future, which is hugely positive.”

Melchior Wathelet, President of Spa Grand Prix, and Vanessa Maes, CEO of Spa Grand Prix, said: “We are both very proud of this renewal, which reflects the mutual trust built as we have upgraded our infrastructure and delivered record attendance and fantastic fan experience over recent years.

“This contract extension has once again been made possible thanks to the support of the Walloon Government but also the fans of what we believe is the most beautiful circuit in the world. Together we are strengthening our commitment to the development of our wonderful region.”

