Spanish GP open to fans, COVID ticket guarantee

The 2021 Spanish Grand Prix is set to be open to fans with the tickets having specific COVID-related guarantees.

The race organisers are preparing to welcome fans to the Spanish Grand Prix, set to be Round 4 of the 2021 season with the race held on May 9.

The 2020 staging of the Spanish Grand Prix was forced to take place with no fans in attendance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but a new deal was struck to ensure that the event remained on the calendar for 2021.

Formula 1 tried to move away from the policy of closed events as the season progressed, with the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom seeing the highest attendance of the 2020 season at around 30,000, but sadly the closing stages of the campaign saw a return to empty grandstands.

But in a statement the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya revealed details around ticket sales which are set to begin “next Thursday”, coupled with a COVID guarantee and extensive safety measures.

“In order to keep the safety distance on grandstands, the circuit has designed a purchase system which, every time a user chooses a seat or group of seats, the system will automatically block the seats located above, below and on either side,” read the statement.

“Another implemented safety measure is that all tickets will be nominal and users will have to enter the name and surname of each person accessing the facilities during the grand prix, who will have to show their Personal ID or passport at the entrance.

“The facilities will be divided into five different zones to control the capacity and optimise circulation for all attendants, creating bubbles and sub-bubbles which won’t include more than 3000 people in each sector created for each grandstand.

“Fans will have access to the facilities through the nearest gate and park their car in the nearest parking space, with the aim of avoiding the mixing of groups belonging to different bubbles.

“Both the capacity of the car parks and the access of each of the gates will ensure the access of the different volumes of fans corresponding to each bubble. Thus it will be possible to keep the necessary safety distance for all users.

“Considering the global health situation, should the event finally not be staged or staged without spectator attendance, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will offer all purchasers two options: transferring the ticket to the next season or a 100% refund of the ticket price.”

