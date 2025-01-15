Sparks were reportedly ‘flying’ as Lewis Hamilton had a lunch date with actress Sofia Vergara, according to celebrity gossip website TMZ.

Hamilton is spending time in New York City ahead of next week’s trip to Maranello when the Briton will have his first taste of a Ferrari F1 car, testing the F1-75 at Fiorano.

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara dating?

For now, though, he’s enjoying the final days of his holiday before his pre-season preparations kick off.

Hamilton was snapped by paparazzi enjoying a lunch date with Colombian actress Vergara.

According to TMZ, the two were ‘grinning at one another from ear to ear’ and seemed ‘absolutely smitten’ as they joined friends for lunch before the ‘flirting’ continued outside of the restaurant before they parted ways.

The gossip website didn’t hold back as they gushed: ‘Flirty glances, playful gestures and two sexy, rich celebrities.. say no more!’

More on Lewis Hamilton

👉Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage

👉Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank against football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Hamilton was last linked to Shakira, said to be dating the singer in 2023 with several public appearances fueling the speculation before it died down.

As for Vergara, the 52-year-old finalised her divorce from Joe Manganiello before dating orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman last year.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2025 Golden Globes, Vergara shared her 2025 manifestations: “Health, money, a boyfriend. Or a lover, maybe.”

This year marks Hamilton’s first with Ferrari after the seven-time World Champion signed a multi-year contract in early 2024.

Reportedly a three-year deal, although that hasn’t been confirmed by Hamilton or Ferrari, it could be the 40-year-old’s final Formula 1 deal with the Briton telling The Times last year that he “can’t wait” to start a family.

“One day,” Hamilton said when asked if he wanted children. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do to the level that I do it today with that.

“One of my best friends has just had a kid and I’m seeing how manic it is, and my nieces and nephew are a handful.

“There will be a time and a place for it, and I can’t wait for that part, but right now I have some work to do.”

Read next: Fresh Lewis Hamilton debut details emerge as first Ferrari test nears – report