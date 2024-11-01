A prominent Argentinean journalist has claimed Franco Colapinto to Red Bull is a done deal for F1 2025.

The Argentinian driver is at the heart of late silly season speculation, with the Williams driver proving highly impressive as a rookie since replacing Logan Sargeant after the summer break.

‘Franco Colapinto to join Red Bull’ claim made

With a vacant seat at the VCARB squad for F1 2025, speculation has run rampant over who might slot into the seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda next season. Added to that speculation is the uncertainty over what’s happening with Sergio Perez, as Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said a decision on the main team’s line-up will be made after this season.

Perez has struggled for form and consistency throughout F1 2024, with his points score costing Red Bull a strong challenge for this year’s Constructors’ Championship, and the possibility of Perez being replaced has not been firmly denied by senior Red Bull figures.

While Perez has put the message out that his two-year contract extension with Red Bull, signed earlier this year, is watertight, team boss Christian Horner has spoken at length about how F1 is a results-based business – his comments following Perez’s home race in Mexico notably failing to reassure Perez of his future with the team.

With both Horner and Marko making it clear that Colapinto is of interest to Red Bull as an organisation, PlanetF1.com understands Horner met with Williams team boss James Vowles on Friday to discuss securing the services of the Argentinean for the future.

The Red Bull boss was spotted in the Williams motorhome on Friday, with Vowles later quipping that Horner had been there to sample the coffee of a new Williams partner.

Later on Friday, Argentine journalist Ruben Daray posted on the A Todo Motor social media channel to claim Colapinto has already been signed by Red Bull.

“More than a month ago, ‘A Todo Motor’ gave you the absolute scoop that Colapinto was going to be in Formula 1 until the end of the year,” Daray said.

“Well, today is Friday, [and] I’m letting you know that, at this moment, Colapinto is already Red Bull’s number two driver for 2025.

“[An] exclusive scoop of ‘A Todo Motor’! I am really happy that an Argentinean, Franco Colapinto, is in a team as important as Red Bull”.

Further speculation was fuelled via teasing posts on X by Red Bull Argentina and ByBit Argentina (a Red Bull Racing sponsor).

PlanetF1.com understands that, while negotiations to land Colapinto are underway, a Red Bull deal is nowhere close to completion and, even with all the pieces falling into place, sources have indicated a successful deal being made could take weeks to agree.

The understanding is that Red Bull is not the only interested party in Colapinto’s services and that the other interested party is not Sauber – the only other team on the grid with a vacant seat for F1 2025 – thus suggesting something of a tug-of-war is currently underway to secure Colapinto.

The Argentian, the first driver from his country since the lacklustre Gaston Mazzacane over 20 years ago, has scored two points finishes from his five race weekends so far, scoring five points to teammate Alex Albon’s 12. More pertinently, Colapinto has proven himself a close match for Albon and has even outperformed the more experienced British-Thai racer despite his lack of preparation and seat time in the Williams.

With Albon being a known quantity for Red Bull, due to his background as a Red Bull driver (for both teams) and reserve, this sheds further insight into Colapinto’s strengths to the squad, and the perception of his quality.

While Colapinto is of interest to Red Bull, sources have indicated it’s not yet clear whether the intention is to secure the Argentinian for a seat with VCARB or Red Bull Racing – further muddying the waters as the season winds down.

Also of interest for Red Bull is the commercial aspect – Perez’s wealthy backer Carlos Slim has indicated the possibility that his roster of companies is open to sponsoring Colapinto.

With Red Bull recently announcing an expanded deal with fellow telecommunications firm AT&T for F1 2025, it is possible that Telmex will cease direct involvement with the Milton Keynes-based outfit to avoid having two competing sponsors attached to the team.

A decision is expected to be taken next month, with Slim Domit confirming Telmex “always intends” to continue its sponsorship of Perez.

He has raised the prospect of adding Colapinto to the company’s portfolio, having previously backed the likes of Bruno Senna, Pietro Fittipaldi, and Esteban Gutierrez in addition to Perez.

Quizzed on a potential link-up with Colapinto, Slim Domit told ESPN: “We have been with many drivers many times.

“If there was an opportunity to talk about something with Franco, it would not be anything related to Checo [Perez].

“We always seek to support Latin American drivers, Franco is doing very well.

“But without a doubt, our important project has always been to continue building the development of Mexican drivers and Checo, without a doubt, is the one who represents us all.”

Perez is expected to remain in the Red Bull cockpit until the end of the season, despite suggestions he could be replaced following the Brazilian Grand Prix.

