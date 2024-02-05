Stake F1 launch striking green colours as Sauber get new look for F1 2024

Stake F1 have launched their first car since arriving in the sport with Sauber, with a striking black and green colour scheme on their livery.

The Hinwil-based team’s new title sponsors, full name Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons before it becomes the Audi factory team, unveiled their new colours at a lavish launch event in London on Monday night.

This comes hot on the heels of Williams’ own launch earlier on Monday, with four F1 2024 liveries now out in the world for all to see.

Stake F1 launch striking first livery after Sauber sponsorship deal

Having enlisted music superstar Drake to tease the team’s new name over the winter, anticipation was high for what their new car would look like, after taking on the naming rights of Sauber from Alfa Romeo.

There is work to do to improve their on-track fortunes however, having scored only 16 points last season and dropping to ninth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Valtteri Bottas head into their third season together as team-mates, and will be hoping for a marked improvement in fortunes themselves as they look to move their way up the field.

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi admitted that change may not be instant, but is hopeful for a better year with the C44.

“Being at the start of this new era doesn’t mean we’ll get better performance immediately: everything we have done during this winter, however, makes us optimistic that we can make a step forward,” he said.

“We have worked hard under the direction of our new technical director, James Key, to develop our project and our car in all areas; taking more extreme decisions; and trying to improve every single detail.

“The new technical group made a step forward. At the same time, though, we are realistic: we need to see what the other teams, our competitors, have done during the winter.

“We know that we have improved, and we will soon see if this improvement is enough to compete for a better position.

“We have been working hard and we will continue to work hard to improve the structures of our team, to improve the car and to develop all the tools at our disposal.”

