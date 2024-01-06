Stake F1’s all-new livery hint with notable social media change

Social media profile changes for the Sauber-operated Stake F1 Team suggest a livery overhaul may well be on its way.

Since 2019, the team had been running under the Alfa Romeo name and colours as part of a unique partnership with Sauber.

That alliance drew to a close though at the end of F1 2023, opening the door for Stake F1 Team to come into existence.

Stake F1 to rock the black and green?

Stake and Sauber began their alliance in 2023, the next step having now been taken in a major way as Stake take over the naming rights of the team for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Traditionally, the red and white of Alfa Romeo was worn by the challengers, followed by a switch to black and red for F1 2023. Now, it would appear that a fresh colour scheme is coming.

A social media update on Friday January 6 saw a new profile picture added to the Stake F1 Team’s X account, the clear black and green colour scheme hinting that we should expect these colours to adorn the challenger which they sent into F1 2024 action.

The team also released an F1 2024-related Facebook post, asking fans what they are most excited for about the new season, with black and green once more the colours of that graphic.

Stake F1’s team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi has said of the partnership: “Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path.

“Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula One’s growing fan base to enhance its own community; but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1.

“We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake’s ambassadors, including Argentine football legend, Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla.

“2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even farther: we are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will continue to form the driver line-up for Stake F1 Team.

