Standing start v rolling start ahead of a forecast wet Dutch Grand Prix

After the chaos of Silverstone was followed by the borefest that was Spa, Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix is forecast to be Formula 1’s next wet race.

But will Oscar Piastri lead the field off the line in a standing start, after a record-breaking lap in qualifying saw him shock Lando Norris as he beat him to pole position, or will it be a rolling start?

Will the Dutch GP get underway with a standing start or a rolling start?

That will depend on the track conditions.

According to the FIA’s weather forecast for Sunday’s race, there’s a 40 per cent chance of rain as the grand prix gets underway at 3pm local time, which increases to a 60 per cent chance of showers during the 72-lap race.

But with only light rain forecast, the good news – or at least prediction at things stand – is that the race should be able to get underway with a standing start.

The decision to begin a grand prix from a standing start on the grid or a rolling start behind the Safety Car rests in the hands of FIA race director Rui Marques.

He makes that call based on the track conditions, with standing water and visibility being the two key factors.

At the last wet race in Belgium, Marques not only delayed the start by 80 minutes, but he then sent the drivers out for a rolling start with the drivers running behind the Safety Car for four laps.

While some drivers and fans felt it was overly caution from Marques, pole-sitter Lando Norris backed his call.

“It was bad for me up front,” said the McLaren driver. “I can only imagine how much worse it was for the guys further back.”

Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix could see a similar situation unfold given it could be the first wet start at Zandvoort since the track returned to the calendar in 2021.

Although the 2023 edition of the grand prix saw the rain begin to fall on the opening lap, the drivers lined up on the grid on a dry track.

This weekend, Piastri starts from pole position ahead of Norris and three-time Dutch Grand Prix winner Verstappen.

What F1’s rules say about a standing start v a rolling start

51) STANDING START

51.1 If, after one or more formation laps behind the safety car, the track conditions are considered suitable to start the sprint session or the race from a standing start, the message “STANDING START” will be sent to all Competitors via the official messaging system, all FIA light panels will display “SS” and the car’s orange lights will be extinguished. This will be the signal to the Competitors and drivers that it will be entering the pit lane at the end of that lap.

At this point the first car in line behind the safety car may dictate the pace and, if necessary, fall more than ten (10) car lengths behind it.

51.2. Once the safety car has entered the pit lane all cars, with the exception of those required to start from the pit lane, can return to the grid, take up their grid positions and follow the procedures set out in Articles 43.11, 43.13 and 43.14 or Articles 44.10, 44.12 and 44.13 as relevant.

In accordance with Article 49.3, cars that were required to start the sprint session or the race from the pit lane must re-enter the pit lane and may start the sprint session or the race once the last car has passed the pit exit after the start. A penalty in accordance with Article 54.3d) will be imposed on any driver who fails to start the sprint session or race from the pit lane.

52) ROLLING START

52.1 If, after one or more formation laps behind the safety car, the track conditions are considered unsuitable to start the sprint session or the race from a standing start, the message “ROLLING START” will be sent to all Competitors using the official messaging system, all FIA light panels will display “RS” and the car’s orange lights will be extinguished. This will be the signal to the Competitors and drivers that it will be entering the pit lane at the end of that lap.

At this point the first car in line behind the safety car may dictate the pace and, if necessary, fall more than ten (10) car lengths behind it.

52.2 As the safety car is approaching the pit entry road the FIA light panels will be extinguished and a green flag and/or green light panel will be displayed at the Line.

No driver may overtake another car on the track until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits. The sprint session or the race will be deemed to have started when the leading car crosses the Line after the safety car has returned to the pits.

In accordance with Article 49.3, cars that were required to start the sprint session or the race from the pit lane must re-enter the pit lane and may start the sprint session or the race once the last car has passed the pit exit after the start. A penalty in accordance with Article 54.3d) will be imposed on any driver who fails to start the sprint session or race from the pit lane.

