F1 boss issues latest update on Andretti as 11th team battle rages on

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said the series feels under no pressure to make a call on the Andretti-Cadillac bid as they complete their due diligence.

The union of Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac is pushing hard for a place on the Formula 1 grid, with FIA approval having already been achieved.

However, the next hurdle of convincing F1 itself to open the door looks set to be a tricky task, with widespread opposition among the existing teams, while FOM [Formula One Management] has been quiet on the prospect of Andretti-Cadillac joining the grid.

Formula 1 has a “duty” to respect process on Andretti-Cadillac

The prospective Andretti-Cadillac team recently received a major boost, as GM announced their intention to become a Formula 1 power unit supplier as of 2028.

But, as the desire seemingly grows among fans for Andretti-Cadillac to get the green light, Domenicali says F1 feels no “pressure” in the process of reaching a verdict.

Asked by Sky F1 if Andretti-Cadillac will make it onto the grid, Domenicali replied: “I would say nothing too high on that. There is a process on the commercial side on that respect and when we are ready, we will give the answer.

“We don’t feel any pressure on that. We need to do the right job, that’s our duty.”

The final round of F1 2023 in Abu Dhabi saw 10 rookie drivers compete in the opening practice session, satisfying a mandatory ruling of two rookie appearances in an FP1 session per team across a season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff spoke afterwards about their being a “blockage” for young talent trying to make the F1 breakthrough, so it was put to Domenicali that an 11th team would surely help in this respect?

“With regard to the drivers, it’s great to see that a lot of rookies, now the F1 teams have these academy projects, we have F1 Academy that will developer the female drivers,” he responded.

“And this is the beauty of the fact that we have great drivers today that are aspirational. They are really attracting more and more young talents into the sport, so this is not a problem for the future.”

With Logan Sargeant set to remain with Williams, it means the F1 2024 grid will be unchanged from 2023.

