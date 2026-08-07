Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said that the return of the German Grand Prix is a matter of when, rather than if.

While cautioning that there is some way to go, Domenicali pointed to major players from Germany involved in Formula 1, such as Mercedes and Audi. Domenicali stated that the willingness is there between Germany and Formula 1 to revive its alliance, and re-establish the nation as “one of the most important markets for Formula 1.”

Stefano Domenicali provides German GP return hope

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Domenicali recently confirmed that a first discussion about a potential return of a German Grand Prix at Hockenheim has already happened. Hockenheim last hosted a race in 2019.

The market in Germany is undergoing change.

“Germany is a market in flux, with the RTL/Sky merger,” said Derek Chang, Liberty Media president and CEO, during a Liberty Media earnings call.

“I think also you’ve got some of the digital players, the streaming platforms that are coming into Germany. So it’s a market that probably a few years ago was not as robust, and it’s looking now more robust.”

As for what this means over the potential of Formula 1 racing in Germany again, Domenicali suggested that while not in the short-term, ultimately, this will happen.

“Definitely RTL was an important step in our need to have more reach in that market,” said Domenicali, the Formula 1 president and CEO.

“I’m pretty sure that in the future, when it will be the right negotiation, the market with Germany will be different, for example, from what we have now in Italy or in the UK.

“There will be a digital platform or other streamer that will apply for the tender, because that’s a market that possibly will have that opportunity to put us in a situation that we need to make the right decision for the future.

“But with regard to the potential, I would say that we don’t have to forget that we have Audi that stepped into the business. We have Mercedes. We have big partners that have their home base in Germany.

“I think now Germany wants us to think in the medium-term if they can come back into the calendar, or even more important, being, as it was 20 years ago, one of the most important markets for Formula 1. I think that is the base for this discussion.

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“Definitely, the new situation in Germany, starts to move in the direction that I see Germany potentially in the future being a very interesting market that will have a positive effect both on the media side, but also maybe on the promoter side.

“It will not be, in that case, a short-term call, but definitely will happen, and this is very, very important to remember.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

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