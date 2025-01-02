The 2024 Formula 1 season was bookended by dramatic swings in Formula 1’s acceptance of an incoming 11th team — first by denying Andretti Global’s petition, then by accepting one from General Motors subbrand Cadillac.

What changed? What finally made the folks at Formula 1 change their minds? According to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, it’s all because Cadillac made “an incredible proposal.”

Stefano Domenicali: Cadillac F1 made an “incredible proposal”

The Cadillac Formula 1 team saga has been one for the ages. Back in 2023, the FIA allowed prospective incoming F1 teams to submit an expression of interest in joining the F1 grid.

In effect, this expression of interest was supposed to lay out a compelling case, first to the FIA, then to Formula One Management, as to why that team should be allowed to join the F1 field in the future as an 11th competitor.

One such team was Andretti Global. Helmed by Michael Andretti, son of 1978 Formula 1 World Champion Mario Andretti, the American outfit has an established presence in everything from IndyCar to Formula E to Australian Supercars — and it seemed like an easy ‘yes.’ At least, it did to the FIA, which approved Andretti’s initial proposal.

Next up came approval from the FOM — something Andretti pointedly did not receive in early 2024. The organization that runs Formula 1 stated that it did not believe the Andretti name would provide any value for the series, and that its intentions were not yet fully formed.

But there was one thing the FOM did admit to liking: General Motors.

See, after Andretti Global had already submitted its expression of interest, it managed to snag the American automotive company as a key player in its future plans, with the ultimate goal being Cadillac developing its own power unit in the near future.

When the FOM rejected Andretti, it did acknowledge that it was interested in what General Motors had to offer, and encouraged GM to reapply in the future — without Andretti.

In the following months, a cascade of news stories broke that slowly changed the picture. Michael Andretti — who seemed to rub many folks in F1 the wrong way — stepped back from Andretti Global. In his place came Dan Towriss, CEO of Group1001 and co-owner of Andretti.

It was Towriss’ funding that had allowed Andretti to begin building up its resources in pursuit of F1 in the first place. His takeover of the race team seemed to bring with it a change in attitudes of the FOM toward the outfit.

And that’s something that Stefano Domenicali, CEO of FOM, told Sky Sports F1 in December.

“There is still lots of things going on, but I think that the GM did an incredible proposal,” he said in response to a question about just why the FOM seemed to reverse its perspective so quickly.

Domenicali didn’t elaborate further on what exactly that proposal entailed, though it did acknowledge that the team’s integration into the sport “will not be easy.”

Nevertheless, he has confidence that Cadillac will be a “welcome” addition to the sport.

Now that 2025 had kicked off in full force, Cadillac F1 is required to abide by 2026 development regulations and cost caps when it comes to building its new machinery — though the team did have a head start, as it elected to continue developing its F1 technology as Andretti Global despite its rejection by the FOM.

There’s no telling what will happen in the future for Cadillac — but now, at the very least, the team can begin its pursuit of F1 success.

