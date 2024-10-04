It is time for your round-up of the latest F1 news as the talking points continue to emerge in this F1 2024 autumn break.

Audi feature prominently, with Helmut Marko far from pleased with the German manufacturer’s reported snub of Mick Schumacher, while an update has been issued on their F1 2026 power unit project, which features the admission of an expected deficit. Let’s get to it!

Helmut Marko slams Audi F1 Mick Schumacher snub

While Nico Hulkenberg’s F1 2025 team-mate – as Sauber near their F1 2026 Audi transition – has yet to be confirmed, some reports claim that Valtteri Bottas will be retained in a one-year extension to partner Hulkenberg.

This apparent call to stick with Bottas over giving Mercedes reserve Schumacher – without an F1 seat since being dropped by Haas at the end of 2022 – that drive alongside Hulkenberg is an “incomprehensible” decision in the view of Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko.

Read more – ‘Story over’ for Mick Schumacher with ‘incomprehensible’ Bottas verdict delivered

Audi expect F1 2026 engine ‘gap’

Audi will takeover Sauber in time for the F1 2026 campaign, morphing the Hinwil outfit into Audi’s works team for the new chassis and power unit regulations.

However, with the chassis side threatening to provide challenges, Sauber the only team without an F1 2024 point, the power unit is also in need of work for Audi. Progress is being made, but Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto nonetheless expects them to start with a “gap” to rivals.

Read more – Audi F1 recovery plan detailed as Mattia Binotto predicts F1 2026 engine ‘gap’

Max Verstappen ‘really worked up’ as FIA steward addresses penalty

Max Verstappen found himself at odds with Formula 1’s governing body the FIA in Singapore, after swearing in a press conference left him with an order to carry out “some work of public interest”. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had called for a clampdown on foul language going into the race weekend.

Verstappen chose to protest by keeping his answers very short in subsequent FIA press conferences, and held his own media sessions outside of the room, with FIA steward Johnny Herbert revealing that Verstappen got “really worked up” in his visit to the stewards’ room before that punishment was dished out.

Read more – Max Verstappen ‘really worked up’ as F1 steward lifts lid on FIA swearing punishment

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff gives up the Max Verstappen chase

Verstappen had been linked with a huge switch from Red Bull to Mercedes, with Toto Wolff – Mercedes team principal and one-third owner – making no secret of his desire to sign the reigning three-time World Champion.

However, Mercedes has placed their teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell from F1 2025, Wolff now drawing a line under the Verstappen pursuit.

Read more – Toto Wolff declares Max Verstappen pursuit over: ‘I’m not flirting outside’

Claire Williams rues Lawrence Stroll ‘missed opportunity’

Another team that has been linked with making a move to sign Verstappen is Aston Martin, the team which F1 design guru Adrian Newey will join from 2025 after his Red Bull exit.

The ambitious team is headed by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance, before linking-up with the family team, began his F1 journey with Williams. And former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams admits it “drives me nuts” that the Lawrence Stroll opportunity slipped through their fingers.

Read more – Lawrence Stroll missed opportunity claim as ‘enormous sadness’ lingers for former F1 boss