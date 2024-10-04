‘Story over’ for Mick Schumacher with ‘incomprehensible’ Bottas verdict delivered

Helmut Marko finds it “incomprehensible” that Audi would choose Valtteri Bottas over Mick Schumacher, the Red Bull advisor urging the team to give the German a chance.

Although Red Bull’s line-up for next season is only pencilled in for both Red Bull and VCARB, Audi still have one undecided seat – the only one remaining for F1 2025.

Audi urged to give Mick Schumacher a chance in F1 2025

The team has a long short-list ranging from the current incumbents in Bottas and Zhou Guanyu to rookies such as Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire and McLaren’s F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto. And then there’s Schumacher.

The 25-year-old, the son of seven-time F1 legend Michael Schumacher, spent two years on the grid with Haas in 2021 and ’22 but failed to make his mark.

Although he was the better of the team’s two rookies in his first season, up against Kevin Magnussen in his second year he fell short with just two top-ten results and was unceremoniously dropped by then-team boss Guenther Steiner on the eve of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Taking up a reserve driver role with Mercedes, this season Schumacher dovetailed that with a World Endurance Championship programme with Alpine where he helped secure the first podium for the A424.

The team has made it clear they want him to stay on for a second season but that all depends on Audi as Schumacher says returning to the F1 grid is his priority.

Marko has urged Audi to take a chance on the 25-year-old.

“I think the Audi car will certainly not be a winning car next year,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor said in an interview with RTL/ntv and sport.de. “That means there would have been no pressure on either Audi or the driver [Schumacher].

“It would be a good comparison with Nico Hulkenberg, and if his performance isn’t right, you can always make a change for 2026.”

Audi have the only undecided seat for F1 2025

According to some reports though, Audi have already decided and will retain Valtteri Bottas for a fourth season in a one-year extension for what will be Sauber’s last year on the grid before it’s rebranded Audi in 2026.

Marko is baffled by that decision.

“I don’t know exactly, but if the situation is really that Valtteri Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me,” he said.

If the reports prove to be true, he reckons that’s the end of the F1 road for Schumacher.

“I think if Schumacher doesn’t get this seat, then Formula 1 history is over for him,” he said.

“Then he should concentrate on the long-distance races, where he was very successful, and do that. If he stays in motorsport, then he has to find something that he enjoys, but where he also has a chance of winning.”

But until the Audi announcement is made, Schumacher says he’ll keep hoping that they choose him.

“We have to wait and see what happens,” the former Haas driver told Sky Deutschland. “I will deal with it when the time comes and Plan A does not work.

“Plan B must be in the back of my mind. I don’t know where that will go at the moment.

“Formula 1 is the big goal, it always was and it always will be. That’s why everything else has to stand still for now. The options that exist alongside it have to wait.”

