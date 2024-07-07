Struggling Sergio Perez reveals next ‘priority’ in Red Bull release clause battle

The Spain-Austria-England triple header has been difficult for everyone on the Formula 1 grid, but perhaps none moreso than Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez — who is now fighting for his race seat despite signing a multi-year contract.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, after the race, Sergio Perez admitted that the next two races are a “priority” for him, and that could very well have something to do with the rumoured release clause in his latest contract with Red Bull Racing.

Hungary, Belgium are now ‘priority’ for Sergio Perez

Looking at his 2024 results, it’s clear that Sergio Perez’s performance has begun to fade. In the first five races, Perez scored three second places and one third. Then, back-to-back retirements in Monaco and Canada, followed by his latest 17th place in England leaves Perez sixth overall in the World Drivers’ Champion standings.

“I know where I am in terms of contract and that sort of thing,” Perez said to media after the British GP. “I cannot let it be a distraction.

“I need to focus on the next two weekends, which are the priority, and together as a team, to get out of this difficult period.”

The subsequent two weekends are the Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix — the latter of which could be a decisive factor in Perez’s future.

PlanetF1.com understands that Sergio Perez must not be more than 100 points adrift of teammate Max Verstappen after the conclusion of the Belgian Grand Prix in order for a reported release clause to come into effect, should Red Bull decide to trigger it.

After the conclusion of the British GP, Perez is currently 137 points behind Verstappen.

Despite the fact that Perez signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull earlier this season, the driver’s subsequent performance seems to have resulted in the team assessing all of its options for whom should partner Max Verstappen in future – both this season and beyond.

Before the British GP, team boss Christian Horner warned Perez that he would need a “big race” after his exit in the first stage of qualifying.



The warning came soon after rumors began to swirl about a potential mid-season seat swap, with Daniel Ricciardo of VCARB being promoted to the lead team.

However, Ricciardo’s role has also been under threat, as Helmut Marko has stated that shareholders want the team to return to its roots as a driver development program.

Liam Lawson could be promoted to Ricciardo’s seat.

