Styrian GP 2020: Time, TV channel, live stream, grid

Just like London buses, after such a long wait for the first race of 2020, the second is already here with the Styrian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 came back with a bang last time out at the Red Bull Ring. While Valtteri Bottas took pole, led every lap and won the race, things were far more interesting behind him.

It looked set to be an easy 1-2 for Mercedes when Max Verstappen retired early on. However, a number of Safety Cars brought Lewis Hamilton into the clutches of the other Red Bull, Alex Albon.

The two subsequently clashed, dropping the British-Thai driver down to the back of the grid and causing Hamilton to get a penalty. Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris both took advantage to take P2 and P3 respectively.

Things weren’t so good for the other Ferrari, as Sebastian Vettel never recovered after spinning and only picked up one point. He, and the nine drivers who retired, will be desperate to make amends this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second half of the double header…

When is the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix?

The start times for the Styrian Grand Prix are as follows:

Practice 1: Friday July 1oth, 1100 local time (1000 BST)

Practice 2: Friday July 1oth, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Practice 3: Saturday July 11th, 1200 local time (1100 BST)

Qualifying: Saturday July 11th, 1500 local time (1400 BST)

Race: Sunday July 12th, 1510 local time (1410 BST)

Where does the Styrian Grand Prix take place?

The name Red Bull Ring may be relatively new to the Formula 1 calendar but the A1-Ring is not, arguably one of the most iconic tracks in the sport’s history.

Today’s circuit is not what it used to be, though. Set upon by track designer Hermann Tilke in the 1990s, some would argue that the Austrian venue was neutered, losing many of the characteristics that gave it that iconic status.

The end result was a track comprising just nine corners, seven to the right and two to the left, and dominated by its three straights making it a power-hungry venue. Simply put it is a low-downforce, engine-dependent track.

Red Bull took ownership in the early 2000s and made numerous changes to the scenery, most notably the pit buildings and grandstands. With the venue revived and modernised, Formula 1 returned in 2014.

Sunday’s race will be run over 71 laps of the 4.326km circuit.

Where can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix on TV?

The entire race weekend, including qualifying and the race proper – will be shown live in the UK by pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also access a live stream of the coverage via Now TV. Highlights will be aired by free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4.

Subscribers to F1’s own app can hear radio commentary on the race proper from the BBC and access live data around each session.

PlanetF1 will carry live timing and expert commentary on every session of the race weekend along with all the latest news from the track.

The Styrian Grand Prix will be shown live on TV by the following outlets in other key markets:

United States: ESPN (English), Univision (Spanish)

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports and Foxtel 4k (no ad breaks)

France: Canal + (pay TV) and TF1 (free-to-air)

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: RTL and Sky Deutschland

Spain: Movistar F1

What is the weather forecast for the Styrian Grand Prix?

Friday July 10: 26C, sunny.

Saturday July 11: 18C, chance of storms.

Sunday July 12: 19C, chance of rain.

Which drivers have won the Styrian Grand Prix?

Well, there’s never been a Styrian Grand Prix before, so technically, none. However, various races dubbed the Austrian Grand Prix have of course taken place at the same track. We say that counts.

French master Alain Prost is the only driver to have won at the ring on three occasions – triumphing in 1983, 1985 and 1986. A host of drivers have been successful on two occasions – including recent world champion Nico Rosberg.

After taking victory from Charles Leclerc in the final stages of last year’s race, Max Verstappen is also on two wins. He may not have the support of his Orange Army this time, but with the chance to statistically become the joint-most successful driver ever at the track, he’ll be as motivated as ever.

He won’t be the only driver in with a shot of doing so, however. Valtteri Bottas’ triumph in the season opener moved him onto two wins himself, and he surely has an even better chance than Verstappen of joining Prost on the magic three.

Since the track returned to the F1 calendar in 2014, the winners are as follows:

2020: Valtteri Bottas (Finland, Mercedes)

2019: Max Verstappen (The Netherlands, Red Bull)

2018: Max Verstappen (The Netherlands, Red Bull)

2017: Valtteri Bottas (Finland, Mercedes)

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2015: Nico Rosberg (Germany, Mercedes)

2014: Nico Rosberg (Germany, Mercedes)

Styrian Grand Prix grid positions

Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position in treacherous conditions at the Red Bull Ring and will joined on the front row of the grid by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

There are grid penalties for both Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, who both drop three places down from their qualifying spots.

Norris got his during Friday practice after he was caught overtaking under yellow flag conditions. Leclerc was deemed to have impeded Daniil Kvyat during qualifying.

Antonio Giovinazzi received a five-place grid penalty after a new gearbox was fitted, but as he was due to start P19 anyway he actually only drops one place to P20.

But, Giovinazzi moved back to P19 after it emerged Haas breached parc ferme regulations when fixing Romain Grosjean’s broken car. He will start from the pit lane.

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.273

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.216s

3 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1.398s

4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1.428s

5 Esteban Ocon Renault 1.649s

6 Alex Albon Red Bull 1.738s

7 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.755s

8 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1.919s

9 Lando Norris McLaren 1.652s

10 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2.378s

11 George Russell Williams 1:19.636

12 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:19.645

13 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:19.717

14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.62

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:20.211

16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.372

17 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:21.607

18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:21.759

19 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1:21.831

20 (pit lane) Romain Grosjean Haas no time

What are the odds for the Styrian Grand Prix?

Given their dominance in the season opener, the Mercedes boys are unsurprisingly the heavy favourites to take victory once again.

However, despite his relatively comfortable victory, Bottas isn’t the bookies’ favourite. That accolade goes to Lewis Hamilton.

4/7 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

10/3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

13/2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

33/1 Carlos Sainz (McLaren)

40/1 Alex Albon (Red Bull)

(Prices correct at 1900 BST on Saturday July 11)

Tyre compounds for the Styrian Grand Prix

Previously, teams would choose how many of each allocated tyre they would take to a race, but that is no longer the case. Each driver will get two sets of hard, three of mediums, and eight softs at every race weekend.

For the second race, just like the season opener, the compounds provided by Pirelli will be the C2, C3 and C4.

We're back and soon to be on track. 🏎️🏁

Here are the first eight #Fit4F1 compound choices.

More #F1 info: https://t.co/HeqduDevpD pic.twitter.com/WyvfhU8FUI — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) June 11, 2020

