Eddie Jordan gave his ‘for f**k’s sake moment of the year’ award to Ferrari chairman John Elkann, warning swapping Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton is a “suicidal” move.

After almost a year of knowing that his record-breaking Mercedes career was coming to an end, Lewis Hamilton has now made his much-anticipated move to Ferrari, where the seven-time World Champion will continue his pursuit of that record eighth crown.

Ferrari chairman given FFS award for Lewis Hamilton deal

To make room for Hamilton, Carlos Sainz departed Ferrari off the back of a 2024 campaign which produced two race wins – in Australia and Mexico – Sainz agreeing a multi-year deal with Williams.

And as 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard and former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan handed out their end-of-year awards on their Formula For Success podcast, they reached the final category, the ‘FFS moment of the year’ award.

Only, in this case, the abbreviation did not stand for Formula For Success.

“It’s the FFS moment, the ‘for f**k’s sake moment of the year’,” Coulthard began.

“So for me, I think the FFS moment of the year was Lewis signing to Ferrari. I just never saw that coming. What was your FFS moment of the year?”

Jordan, however, was giving out this award in a far more damning manner.

He would take aim at Ferrari chairman John Elkann for giving up Sainz’s services in favour of Hamilton’s, branding that a “suicidal” decision and one which breaks up a team which he felt created a “real opportunity” for “great success” at Ferrari.

Jordan replied to Coulthard: “We’re on the same page here, because my FFS is, I say to John Elkann, who’s the chairman of that group, what the f**k was he thinking about in getting rid of Carlos, when he had a very happy, friendly, structured team that knew how to work together. The drivers [Sainz and Charles Leclerc] got on well together.

“Fred Vasseur had a real opportunity to bring this team great, great success. Now he has to start thinking about gelling and mending away, that he can get a new member of the team, egos, everything involved.

“Lewis is a particularly nice person. I’m not sure there’s many nicer people on the grid than Lewis Hamilton, so I don’t think he’ll have a problem there.

“However, my FFS goes to John Elkann of Ferrari for even authorising, signing off on that deal. It was absolutely suicidal to get rid of Carlos.”

Ferrari narrowly missed out on ending their title drought in F1 2024 – ongoing since 2008 – finishing runner-up to McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship standings.

