Igor Fraga has thankfully escaped serious injury after his #64 Honda was sent airborne in a scary Super GT collision.

The three-driver incident occurred at a damp Fuji Speedway, which formerly hosted the Japanese Grand Prix. Bertrand Baguette, one of the other drivers involved in the incident, issued a heartfelt apology and explanation of how the crash was triggered.

Details emerge on frightening Super GT crash

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The 2026 Super GT Series returned to Fuji this weekend for round three of the campaign. The event was disrupted by a terrifying collision.

The crash in question involved Igor Fraga [#64 Honda], Mitsunori Takaboshi [#23 Nissan] and Bertand Baguette [#12 Nissan].

As the racing got underway after a Safety Car start, Fraga’s car was sent hurtling into the air down the start/finish straight.

Contact between Takaboshi and Baguette instigated the collision with Fraga.

Fraga’s car spun and then lifted off the ground. It flew upside down before landing on its side, returning upright, and skidding briefly down the straight.

The race was immediately Red Flagged after the start. Igor Fraga flew and flipped on the start-finish straight after contact with Mitsunori Takaboshi, who in turn was hit by Bertrand Baguette. Fraga was taken to hospital as a precaution.#SuperGT pic.twitter.com/2uxnodb4cF — Vincent Bruins 🧡 (@VincentJBruins) August 2, 2026

The race was instantly red flagged.

In a social media statement, Fraga’s Modulo Nakajima Racing team wrote: “Fraga is currently able to communicate and is fully conscious. It does not appear that he has sustained any serious injuries, but he has been taken to hospital for a thorough examination as a precaution.

“We sincerely apologise to all our fans for causing you concern.”

Baguette was relieved to hear the positive update on Fraga. In his own social media statement, Baguette explained how the incident had occurred.

“First of all, I’m relieved to know that Igor is okay after such a scary crash and that nobody else was injured.

“I was moving to the right-hand side of the track when I was surprised by car #23 slowing down to avoid overtaking car #64 before the line.

“I’m not blaming anyone else. The responsibility is mine: I should have left more margin before changing my line.

“I never intended to cause such a serious crash. I sincerely apologise to Igor, Nakajima Racing, NISMO, Team Impul and all the fans. We’ll come back stronger.”

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The race, following its resumption, was eventually won by the #100 Honda, manned by Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino.

Fuji formerly hosted Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix at various stages. Its most recent appearance on the calendar was a two-year stint from 2007-08.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji with McLaren. Renault’s Fernando Alonso won in 2008.

Since then, the Japanese Grand Prix has taken place at Suzuka.

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