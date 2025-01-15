Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 career will end this year unless Honda make a “big push” to find him a spot on the 2026 grid, predicts 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Tsunoda’s dream of being promoted to Red Bull’s senior team was dashed in December when Christian Horner confirmed Liam Lawson as Sergio Perez’s replacement.

Is this the end of the F1 road for Yuki Tsunoda?

Tsunoda, at least on paper was in contention to replace Perez and even had a run in the RB20 in the post-season Abu Dhabi test, PlanetF1.com understood that the long-serving junior driver was never a genuine candidate.

Although he outscored Lawson by seven points to four in their six races together, Red Bull believe Lawson has a higher ceiling given the infancy of his career.

“With Liam, when you look and go into the analytics of his race, pace was slightly better in the races that he did,” team boss Christian Horner told ESPN. “His qualifying pace was very tight with Yuki, and you’ve got to assume that the potential with Liam having only done 11 grand prix, is he’s only going to get better and stronger. He’s shown real mental resilience and toughness.”

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

Resigned to a fifth season with Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls, Villeneuve believes the F1 2025 championship could be Tsunoda’s last in the sport unless Honda find a solution for him.

“Tsunoda will be the first driver to leave the grid. He’s only there because of Honda. At some point this will stop,” the Canadian told Action Network.

“And the writing is quite clear that this is his last season with the Red Bull family anyway. And I don’t see any team wanting him unless there’s a big Honda push.”

However, given that Honda will only power Aston Martin in 2026, Tsunoda will have a difficult time muscling in as the team has already signed Fernando Alonso while the second seat belongs to team owner Lawrence Stroll’s son, Lance.

Liam Lawson’s ‘big’ target for F1 2025

As for Lawson, Villeneuve has warned the 21-year-old that he’s going to have to be mentally strong to take on Max Verstappen as a team-mate.

Although Red Bull have already made it clear that Lawson is there to support the reigning World Champion, Villeneuve hopes he can push the Dutchman.

“It’s a big chance for Liam Lawson, it’s a big opportunity, but we’ve seen drivers put into the main team right away collapse very quickly,” he said.

“So, we’ll see how mentally strong he is and how good he really is, because we don’t know yet. I mean, you cannot take his F2 season, his Japanese season or his races against Tsunoda as a benchmark.

“Contractually Lawson is there to help Verstappen. But in his own head he’s not. In his head, he’s there to replace Max. So, he will try to be tough and quick.

“Hopefully it will put Max under pressure and push Max to drive even better. This way it helps the team to make progress.”

Asked what goals he believes Lawson should set him ahead of his first full campaign in the sport, Villeneuve reckons right behind Verstappen has to be the Kiwi’s target.

“If it’s not a winning car, so they’re not winning the championship, in which case you would have to be P2 or nothing, then a good finish for Lawson would be one place behind Verstappen or two places behind him, that’s it. Not anything more.

“If you’re winning races, you make a big points tally. Because first to second is a big difference. If you’re finishing third, fourth, fifth, the point difference is tiny.”

