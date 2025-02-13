Strap yourself in for a busy F1 news round-up on a day where McLaren delivered an unexpected twist in F1 2025 launch season.

After returning to the Constructors’ title summit, Lando Norris and McLaren go into F1 2025 chasing a title double, and Norris has already kicked-off the verbal battle with his rival over at Red Bull, reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen. Let’s get to it.

Lando Norris: ‘Don’t have to do anything special to beat Max Verstappen’

Having emerged as a title contender to Verstappen in F1 2024 as the Dutchman’s dominant ways wore off, Norris will look to put himself in contention from the start this time, but how does he go about achieving that?

Well, rather bluntly, Norris claimed he does not need to do “anything special” to topple Verstappen, as he explained why a “smart” approach to the new season is his ticket to a maiden World Championship.

McLaren remove the covers from their MCL39

McLaren has already secured one P1 for the year, after they became the first team to unveil their challenger for the F1 2025 season.

With Norris and Oscar Piastri at the wheel of their new McLaren charger – the MCL39 – during a filming day at Silverstone, a black and papaya camo design hit the track to guard the true livery ahead of that first-of-its-kind London launch event on February 18, featuring all 10 teams.

Lando Norris at peak of his powers

The expectation held by many for the MCL39 is that it will prove a title-challenging car, and should that be the case, then Norris has given reason for the team to be confident.

Ahead of his seventh season in Formula 1 with McLaren, Norris believes never before has he been in such a good place mentally and physically, as he readies his title assault.

Red Bull Powertrains birth spelt end for Honda union

A combined six World titles – four Drivers’ and two Constructors’ – have been secured by Red Bull with the use of Honda power, a partnership which started back in 2019. However, F1 2025 marks its conclusion.

From F1 2026 – when the new generation of engines are introduced – Honda will switch allegiances to Aston Martin, while Red Bull will become an engine manufacturer in their own right working alongside Ford.

And this leap of faith from Red Bull – after Honda initially had decided to bow out of Formula 1 – is why they must go their separate ways, according to the Japanese manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton’s message to Ferrari translated

Lewis Hamilton continues his adaptation to Ferrari life ahead of his grand debut with the Scuderia in Australia, and recently gave a demonstration of his progress.

The seven-time World Champion would address his Ferrari colleagues at Maranello in Italian, with an English translation now available.

