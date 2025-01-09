Cadillac have a new candidate for F1 2026 with former F1 driver Vitantonio Liuzzi joking that he is “ready” to step in – more than a decade after leaving Formula 1.

44-year-old Liuzzi made his Formula 1 debut back in 2005, contesting four races with Red Bull before spending two full seasons with their junior team, Toro Rosso.

Vitantonio Liuzzi reckons he could do a ‘Hulkenberg’

But dropped by the team after the 2007 season, he spent a year on the sidelines before being recalled to the grid by Force India to replace the Ferrari-bound Giancarlo Fisichella.

Again, his stint was short-lived as the Italian was out at the end of 2010 before spending a year with the Hispania Racing team. That, though, is where his Formula 1 story ended.

Bouncing around various series, Liuzzi has of late settled into the role of an FIA steward. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t open to a comeback.

Now 44 years of age, Liuzzi has jokingly thrown his name into the ring for a 2026 Cadillac seat when the American team makes its Formula 1 debut.

“I’m open. Actually, I wanted to send my CV, if you can help me out with Andretti,” he said with a laugh on the Inside Line F1 Podcast.

“I’m still ready. I’m like Hulkenberg, that was always jumping into teams and now he’s settled. I’m ready, the hunger is still there.”

Nico Hulkenberg is the most recent F1 driver to make a comeback, however, unlike Liuzzi he only sat out three years and was a reserve driver during that period even contesting a handful of Grands Prix.

Cadillac will become the newest Formula 1 team when they enter the sport in 2026, the team announcing they’ll run Ferrari engines until such a time as they build their own power units.

But while the team’s preparations continue, one big unknown is the name of the two drivers.

Mario Andretti, who will serve as a non-executive director on the board, has revealed one will be an American while the other seat will go to a driver who already has experience. Colton Herta is said to be leading the running amongst the American drivers.

“There are more drivers available than teams at the moment,” he said. “Ten teams sounds like a lot, but there are a lot more drivers and a lot of untapped talent.

“From our point of view, I think we’ll start with an experienced driver, nationality doesn’t matter, and a young American talent. Those are the goals at the moment.”

