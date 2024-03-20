Susie Wolff has announced she has filed a “criminal complaint” against the FIA after a short-lived investigation into her and husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, prompted by an unsubstantiated media report last December.

The crux of the swiftly-dismissed media report claimed the Wolffs had been sharing confidential information, but the FIA had announced an investigation into an unnamed team boss in the paddock, which has prompted the F1 Academy managing director to take this action.

Susie Wolff launches legal action against the FIA

The speed with which Mercedes’ nine rivals sought to distance themselves from the allegations and confirmed that nobody had reported anyone to the FIA meant that the investigation into the unnamed team bos was disbanded within a matter of days.

While neither Susie nor Toto Wolff was ever publicly named in connection to the investigation, Wolff has announced she has taken legal action against motorsport’s governing body due to her name’s connection to the initial media report.

“I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December,” she said.

“There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.

“I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account.

“Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility – it does not.”

Speaking on the nature of the allegations at the time in December, Wolff was quick to denounce them “in the strongest possible terms”, and she and Mercedes had confirmed that legal action had been possible.

Now, she has confirmed her legal action on a personal level.

“It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner,” she said back in December in an initial statement.

“Especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.

“Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy.

“As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering.

“In the strongest possible terms, I reject these allegations.”

