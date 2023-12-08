Susie Wolff demands change at ‘simply not good enough’ FIA

Susie Wolff has described herself as “collateral damage” as she demanded change from the FIA following their recent investigation.

Wolff became the unwitting victim of online abuse after she and husband Toto Wolff were identified as being under investigation for possible sharing of confidential information.

The allegation was found to be baseless but no party has been satisfied with the way the FIA has handled the affair.

Susie Wolff responds as FIA close investigation

She has now responded and said the sport deserves better from its governing body.

Wolff said: “When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday, my first reaction was ‘is that it?’

“For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA spoken to me directly.

“I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attempt on somebody or the target of failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I’ve worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.

“We’ve come along way as a sport. I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula 1 teams, I’ve worked so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Who is Mohammed Ben Sulayem? Everything you need to know about the FIA president

“However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I received online abuse about my work and my family I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

“What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Mercedes are also considering legal action against the FIA for reputational damage they have suffered as a result.

Read next: Exclusive: Christian Horner hints at off-season plans before 2024 Red Bull title fight