Susie Wolff states F1 Academy goal ahead of historic 2024 season

Susie Wolff was happy with how F1 Academy got up and running but admitted there was more work to come heading into season two.

Having first been announced in November 2022, F1 Academy completed its inaugural season in Austin, running during the same weekend as Formula 1 for the first time.

But that is just the first of a much closer collaboration between the two series and Wolff is excited about what is to come F1’s newest competition.

Susie Wolff reflects on F1 Academy inaugural year

The inaugural season was won by Marta García who picked up seven victories in the 21-race season and although there were some bumps in the road, the inaugural campaign took place largely without incident.

But 2024 looks to be a step up for the series with closer collaboration with the F1 teams including each giving a driver and a livery to one car next year.

To this end, F1 teams have already begun to announce which drivers will race for them in 2024 with Bianca Bustamante at McLaren, Tina Hausmann at Aston Martin and Lia Block at Williams.

Reflecting on the first season, Wolff described it as “just the beginning.”

“I think we established a lot in one year,” she exclusively told PlanetF1.com. “But like I said in Austin, it’s just the beginning. We’ve got next year to look forward to racing with F1, the involvement of the F1 teams. So I think we’re off to a good start, but there’s a lot more to come.”

As to how important it was to get the F1 teams more advanced, Wolff described it as vital and reiterated her desire to see their drivers move up the racing ladder.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 Academy 2024 calendar announced with three new tracks joining line-up

F1 Academy talent lands McLaren role and confirmed as team’s 2024 driver

“It was vitally important and was really encouraging to see so much support from the paddock and in the end, it’s the first time it’s ever happened that the F1 teams have ever given their liveries to another series so we feel very honoured.

“I want to see our drivers progressing. That’s vital for me, this is not just a platform to get lots of female talent out there. It’s a platform to also aid progression.

“So I want to see our winner moving up. I want to have seen lots of development throughout the season from the drivers and hopefully a lot of awareness. It’s inspired lots of other little girls to consider motorsport.”

Read next: Exclusive: Christian Horner hints at off-season plans before 2024 Red Bull title fight